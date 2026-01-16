The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King Anime Reveals 10 More Cast Members, Theme Songs, April 9 Debut in Video

Kadokawa revealed the second main promotional video for the television anime of Noriaki Kotoba 's The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King ( Hime Kishi wa Barbaroi no Yome ) manga on Friday. The staff also revealed a new visual, more cast members, the theme song artists, and the April 9 debut.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©コトバノリアキ・講談社/「姫騎士は蛮族の嫁」製作委員会

Mayu Maeshima performs the opening theme song "Beautiful" and sajou no hana performs the ending theme song "Shiru Beki Koto."

The show will debut on April 9 at 9:30 p.m. on AT-X , and will air later that evening on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and Kansai TV . The series will also air on WOWOW starting on April 14.

New cast members include (name romanizations are not official):

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©コトバノリアキ・講談社／「姫騎士は蛮族の嫁」製作委員会

will stream the anime as it airs worldwide excluding Japan and mainland China. The anime was originally slated to debut in October 2025 but was delayed to April 2026.

The anime will star:

Takayuki Tanaka ( Baldr Force EXE ) is directing the anime at Jumondo . Miya Asakawa ( Shonen Onmyouji ) is in charge of series scripts. Masayoshi Kikuchi ( The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World ) is credited as the main character designer, while Mayumi Fujita and Hajime Hatakeyama are credited for character design, and Lo Ho Kim as sub-character designer. Kikuchi, Fujita, Hatakeyama, and Kim are also all credited as chief animation directors. Arisa Okehazama is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English under the title The Barbarian's Bride , and it describes the story:

Serafina de Lavillant, the strongest female knight in the West, was sent to subjugate the barbaric tribes of the East. But when her mission fails spectacularly, she's captured alive and imprisoned. Humiliated and dreading what horrific torture she'll endure, she asks to be put to death. To her surprise, rather than tearing her limb from limb, the tribe leader asks for her hand…in marriage! Will Serafina face a cruel and abusive arranged marriage? Or will she discover that these tribes aren't as barbaric as she was led to believe?

Kotoba launched the series in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha shipped the 10th compiled book volume on October 9. K MANGA is also releasing the manga in English digitally under the title The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King .



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.