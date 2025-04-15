How would you rate episode 1123 of

One Piece (TV 1999) ?

How would you rate episode 1124 of

One Piece (TV 1999) ?

How would you rate episode 1125 of

One Piece (TV 1999) ?

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

One Piece 1123 returns from break with an earth-shattering amount of… not all that much happening.

It's not a bad thing, mind you, but it certainly makes for an interesting return after such a long hiatus. I'm not sure if this was the intended breaking point all those months ago or if this was an accident of scheduling/staffing. Still, I'm not sure how great this episode feels as a started from the end of the break. Usually, a return from a pause needs major plot revelations, big battles, or some other kind of opening pop to make the audience excited after time away.

Episode 1123 doesn't give us any of those things. We get some major exposition from York and her conversations with the Five Elders. It doesn't amount to enough substantial revelatory dialogue to be intriguing, and I don't think the characterization is much better either. The Straw Hat moments are fun and well-animated, but also don't feel like anything interesting beyond usual post-arc bandaging and recovery. The world-shaking weather events are certainly a spectacle, and they do a great job setting the tone for what's coming, but I guess I was hoping for a bit more on our first episode back.

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Episode 1124 of One Piece , on the other hand, is the bombastic show I thought we'd get right out of the gate.

To be fair, both of these episodes released on the same day so it is probably best to view them as a pairing rather than individually. But such is the episodic reviewer life I'm afraid…

Everything positive about the last episode is here and then some. We get lots of terrific Straw Hat interactions, and most importantly, a lot of Nico Robin smiles and people talking about how important Nico Robin is. “Is Grant applying the Poochie principle to Nico Robin?” you might ask. I think the more important question is “Why aren't you applying the Poochie principle to Nico Robin?” Think about that, huh.

Kizaru also makes a rock star appearance on the island and faces off against Sentomaru. I think the uncle/mentor/mentee dynamic adds another layer here, but it's not entirely necessary. Kizaru has such a powerful Devil Fruit that combines well with his imposing aura, making his presence a huge tension amplifier regardless of context. The fact that the situation on Egghead Island has gotten to the point that he has to become an active combatant shows how dire things have gotten. The imagery of his light flaring up through the floor and shocking the Straw Hats as they escape is just amazing stuff, can't wait for more.

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

One Piece

Episode 1125 ofis all the action you could want from some of the heaviest-hitting villains around.

Kizaru and Lucci get to steal the show this week and steal a few lives in the process. It's a good combination of villainy, I think. Rob Lucci and Kizaru both serve as obvious benchmarks for how far the Straw Hats have progressed over the years. Rob Lucci gave them a run for their money once upon a time, and while he has powered up, so have our intrepid goofball heroes. Seeing them all face off again warms my heart and, of course, calls back to one of the greatest arcs in the series (if not shonen action-adventure writ large) - Enies Lobby.

Kizaru acts as a whole other yardstick for Luffy's power. He has been an ominous menace hanging over the heads of the various piratical crews for years now, and to see him and Luffy square up in a genuine fight is great stuff. The whole episode is dripping with style and explosive light shows of the best variety. Luffy turning into a particle of pure light and wacky energy is a truly sublime sequence. When the full battle kicks off next week, it will be a sight to behold.

Episode 1123: Rating:

Episode 1124: Rating:

Episode 1125: Rating:

One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.