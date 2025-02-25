Lucas and Chris explore the thorny question of whether or not getting a middling live-action adaptation makes Avatar: The Last Airbender anime.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Lucas

Chris, between our quarterly exploration into the isekai mines and our seasonal rom-com roundups, I know we have no shortage of recurring segments in This Week in Anime. However, this new schtick might have legs, and we have a fantastic piece of news from this previous week to test it out on! © 2025 Viacom International Inc. Nickelodeon just announced a new entry in the beloved Avatar franchise , Avatar: Seven Havens ! So, today, I'd like to settle once and for all with you, Chris, is Avatar anime!?? Chris, between our quarterly exploration into the isekai mines and our seasonal rom-com roundups, I know we have no shortage of recurring segments in This Week in Anime. However, this new schtick might have legs, and we have a fantastic piece of news from this previous week to test it out on!Nickelodeon just announced a new entry in the beloved! So, today, I'd like to settle once and for all with you, Chris, isanime!??

Chris

We're no strangers to lines getting blurry on TWIA, and Fire Lord knows Avatar has come up here in conversation plenty of times. I may disagree, but the standards are pretty clear-cut on this one: © 2024 Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender received a middling live-action Netflix adaptation. Therefore, it's an anime. We're no strangers to lines getting blurry on TWIA, and Fire Lord knowshas come up here in conversation plenty of times. I may disagree, but the standards are pretty clear-cut on this one:received a middling live-actionadaptation. Therefore, it's an anime.

franchise received a live-action film that was critically panned and completely misunderstood, which made the original work so appealing! © 2010 Paramount Pictures I know we'll get to counterarguments before too long, but the evidence is stacking up in favor of Avatar being an anime! Moreover, thereceived a live-action film that was critically panned and completely misunderstood, which made the original work so appealing!I know we'll get to counterarguments before too long, but the evidence is stacking up in favor ofbeing an anime!



It's been a solid 20 years since Aang and the Gaang first burst out of an iceberg and into our hearts. Regardless of whether it's "anime" or not, Avatar, similar to Scott Pilgrim , has long been an honorary inclusion in weeb fandom. © 2004 Viacom International Inc. It makes sense, as whether or not it is anime (spoiler alert, but I don't consider it to be) Avatar was absolutely one of the first, most visible cartoons to tap into the appeal of the medium at the time of its 2000s zeitgeist. Is there anything more anime than a misunderstood adaptation full of mispronounced names?It's been a solid 20 years since Aang and the Gaang first burst out of an iceberg and into our hearts. Regardless of whether it's "anime" or not,, similar to, has long been an honorary inclusion in weeb fandom.It makes sense, as whether or not it is anime (spoiler alert, but I don't consider it to be)was absolutely one of the first, most visible cartoons to tap into the appeal of the medium at the time of its 2000s zeitgeist.

Avatar is an anime. Thinking about art through a purely categorical lens is super boring and flattens how art and artistic inspiration work, but debating it is a fun thought experiment! © 2004 Viacom International Inc. How separate can a work be from its inspirations? How steeped in a culture can a work be when produced outside of it? How much does the intended audience of a work affect its identity? What even is anime!? All of these questions and more aren't exactly the most important thing we could be talking about today, but they're a lot of fun to bicker over! It does not matter ifis an anime. Thinking about art through a purely categorical lens is super boring and flattens how art and artistic inspiration work, but debating it is a fun thought experiment!How separate can a work be from its inspirations? How steeped in a culture can a work be when produced outside of it? How much does the intended audience of a work affect its identity? What even is anime!? All of these questions and more aren't exactly the most important thing we could be talking about today, but they're a lot of fun to bicker over!

Avatar series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino (who are returning for that new Seven Havens series) were at least partially influenced by the works of Hayao Miyazaki and the likes of Cowboy Bebop in their conception of Avatar. Cultural influence is a big factor as anime and anime-inspired works go on in the world, and we'll probably come back to that point later. © 2004 Viacom International Inc. The thing is, this wasn't a new inspiration. We'd had creators like Craig McCracken and Genndy Tartakovsky around for years whose works could be clocked as "anime-inspired." Still, even something like Samurai Jack didn't feel on the same level of "just making their own anime" the way Avatar did. So the story goes thatseries creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino (who are returning for that newseries) were at least partially influenced by the works ofand the likes ofin their conception of. Cultural influence is a big factor as anime and anime-inspired works go on in the world, and we'll probably come back to that point later.The thing is, this wasn't a new inspiration. We'd had creators likeand Genndy Tartakovsky around for years whose works could be clocked as "anime-inspired." Still, even something likedidn't feel on the same level of "just making their own anime" the waydid.

Avatar help separate it from its contemporaries. Its East Asia-influenced backdrop aligns it more with typical shonen stories than Samurai Jack 's multicultural, sci-fi pseudo-dystopia. Also, the story structure of Avatar is a lot more similar to anime than contemporary western cartoons. With the characters perpetually on their way to a specific location or in pursuit of an obtainable goal, it has more of an "enemy of the week" format similar to Pokémon or Dragonball Z . By comparison, Samurai Jack or Danny Phantom have a decidedly episodic structure where world states and dynamics largely reset from episode to episode. The fantasy adventure elements ofhelp separate it from its contemporaries. Its East Asia-influenced backdrop aligns it more with typical shonen stories than's multicultural, sci-fi pseudo-dystopia. Also, the story structure ofis a lot more similar to anime than contemporary western cartoons. With the characters perpetually on their way to a specific location or in pursuit of an obtainable goal, it has more of an "enemy of the week" format similar toor. By comparison,orhave a decidedly episodic structure where world states and dynamics largely reset from episode to episode.

Avatar nailed down serialized storytelling in a way that clicked with an audience of kids and teens that was primed to be receptive to it from years of Dragon Ball and Naruto . You'd get chapter-based entries in ongoing arcs, nicely paced out with side stories about the villains going to the beach. © 2004 Viacom International Inc. Avatar also has a Beach Episode. One more piece of evidence in the "Is Anime" column, I'll concede. Yeah,nailed down serialized storytelling in a way that clicked with an audience of kids and teens that was primed to be receptive to it from years ofand. You'd get chapter-based entries in ongoing arcs, nicely paced out with side stories about the villains going to the beach.also has a Beach Episode. One more piece of evidence in the "Is Anime" column, I'll concede.

fan art and fan fiction that's still coming out for supporting characters that aren't hugely consequential to the overall story of Avatar, like Ty Lee, is maybe the strongest evidence anyone can point to that the show is, in fact, an anime. © 2004 Viacom International Inc. I know a couple of Western-produced shows, like Star Trek and Dr. Who , have a similarly engaged audience, but this level of enthusiasm for animated works is almost exclusively reserved for anime in the US! The amount ofandthat's still coming out for supporting characters that aren't hugely consequential to the overall story of, like Ty Lee, is maybe the strongest evidence anyone can point to that the show is, in fact, an anime.I know a couple of Western-produced shows, likeand, have a similarly engaged audience, but this level of enthusiasm for animated works is almost exclusively reserved for anime in the US!

Avatar regularly! I cracked-wise about the Netflix adaptation, but that really speaks to the level of pop-cultural penetration we're dealing with here. © 2004 Viacom International Inc. The general solidity of the show, I think, also indicates why Avatar was so welcomingly lumped in with the actual anime loved by the otaku of that burgeoning generation: we weren't coming at anime specifically, necessarily for its exotic import value. Rather, this was just an audience looking for an animated series with a sense of seriousness and ongoing story progression. Avatar fit the bill, and the fact that it was noticeably anime-styled didn't hurt in all that, either. My co-workers at my day job bring upregularly! I cracked-wise about theadaptation, but that really speaks to the level of pop-cultural penetration we're dealing with here.The general solidity of the show, I think, also indicates whywas so welcomingly lumped in with the actual anime loved by theof that burgeoning generation: we weren't coming at anime specifically, necessarily for its exotic import value. Rather, this was just an audience looking for an animated series with a sense of seriousness and ongoing story progression.fit the bill, and the fact that it was noticeably anime-styled didn't hurt in all that, either.

Avatar was released, was also a strange time for the burgeoning US anime fandom. While the US anime fan community was going strong as a sub-culture, the media wasn't widely accessible outside of what made it onto US airwaves via Toonami , Kids WB , and the like. © 2004 Viacom International Inc. A big part of why more casual anime fans and general entertainment audiences consider Avatar anime is because it gives a lot of anime vibes and was airing at a time when its target audience was less discerning about media distinctions. 2005, whenwas released, was also a strange time for the burgeoning US anime fandom. While the US anime fan community was going strong as a sub-culture, the media wasn't widely accessible outside of what made it onto US airwaves via, and the like.A big part of why more casual anime fans and general entertainment audiences consideranime is because it gives a lot of anime vibes and was airing at a time when its target audience was less discerning about media distinctions.

© Cartoon Network. A Time Warner Company It's also worth noting that Avatar primarily represented anime's style starting to cross over mainly in the American part of the Western world. The influence was felt elsewhere in the 2000s with anime-style shows like Totally Spies and Wakfu from France. Franime, if you will. © Marathon Media - All Rights Reserved © 2025 Ankama. All rights reserved. All this to say that, yes, I think Avatar hitting was a "Right place, right time" situation. Exactly. It was "anime enough" in an era when there was less direct imitation of the medium, more mild influences, or even pure parodies in places.It's also worth noting thatprimarily represented anime's style starting to cross over mainly in the American part of the Western world. The influence was felt elsewhere in the 2000s with anime-style shows likeandfrom France. Franime, if you will.All this to say that, yes, I thinkhitting was a "Right place, right time" situation.

Avatar. Hell, the premise of 2004's Megas XLR is basically, "What if a mech anime took place in Jersey?" © 2004 Cartoon Network At a certain point, all of these productions dipping their toes into the anime pond becomes an argument for none of them belonging to the medium. After all, 2005 also saw the release of decidedly anime works like One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island , Eureka Seven , Mushishi , and other projects that would go on to both exemplify the medium and push it forward. If The Last Airbender isn't contributing to the anime medium, can it be considered anything more than an anime homage? There are plenty of preceding and simultaneous examples of anime influencing Western productions from the early and mid-2000s beyond. Hell, the premise of 2004'sis basically, "What if a mech anime took place in Jersey?"At a certain point, all of these productions dipping their toes into the anime pond becomes an argument for none of them belonging to the medium. After all, 2005 also saw the release of decidedly anime works like, and other projects that would go on to both exemplify the medium and push it forward. Ifisn't contributing to the anime medium, can it be considered anything more than an anime homage?

Avatar: the generation of cartoon creators had also come up with anime just like their audience, and were naturally referencing it in their works the same way they would any other influences. © 2004 Viacom International Inc. As Avatar's robust fandom indicated, this was also around the time the internet was causing tastes to become more globalized. People were watching both these shows and the anime that influenced them, which means those influences were only going to become more integral and pronounced as creators continued through the eras. This gets back into that cultural cross-pollination aspect I alluded to. Those listed contemporaries clarify what was happening with: the generation of cartoon creators had also come up with anime just like their audience, and were naturally referencing it in their works the same way they would any other influences.As's robust fandom indicated, this was also around the time the internet was causing tastes to become more globalized. People were watching both these shows and the anime that influenced them, which means those influences were only going to become more integral and pronounced as creators continued through the eras.

Avatar paved the way for later anime-influenced works like Steven Universe and My Adventures with Superman , which both have more anime in their DNA than any other kind of media. © 2025 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC Exactly,paved the way for later anime-influenced works likeand, which both have more anime in their DNA than any other kind of media.

Avatar. It's not anime, but it was ahead of the curve in terms of how anime-inspired so many Western cartoons are these days. © Cartoon Network. All rights reserved. We take it for granted, and I wonder if that might cause younger, modern audiences to not realize how novel Avatar was at the time. That's the point I've been considering and driving at with. It's not anime, but it was ahead of the curve in terms of how anime-inspired so many Western cartoons are these days.We take it for granted, and I wonder if that might cause younger, modern audiences to not realize how novelwas at the time.

© 2014 by Satoru Noda/SHUEISHA Inc. For instance, I'm 100 chapters into Golden Kamuy , and I can confidently say that it lifts ideas liberally from American-produced Westerns and Italian-produced spaghetti westerns. Furthermore, early Dragon Ball is overtly inspired by Chinese myths and folklore. Do you think they, too, belong in their own subcategory, or are they just anime and manga? That's an interesting perspective that reframes these kinds of media as a sub-genre of Western-produced animation rather than directly playing around in the anime space. If you'll allow me to press you on this distinction, do you think the reverse is true of Japanese media?For instance, I'm 100 chapters into, and I can confidently say that it lifts ideas liberally from American-produced Westerns and Italian-produced spaghetti westerns. Furthermore, earlyis overtly inspired by Chinese myths and folklore. Do you think they, too, belong in their own subcategory, or are they just anime and manga?

Panty & Stocking . I believe anime is anime no matter what other cultural sub-styles it's biting. © 2010 GAINAX/GEEKS. This swings back to my point about cultural cross-pollination, just in the other direction. Just as Western cartoons have borrowed more and more from anime up through the present day, you have examples of anime creators like Studio Trigger and their visible love of Western sensibilities informing their own animation. Golden Kamuy and Dragon Ball may be inspired and influenced by those other art forms, but they're still manga and anime first—you wouldn't think of officially filing them as Spaghetti Westerns or Chinese myths. I'm a fan of. I believe anime is anime no matter what other cultural sub-styles it's biting.This swings back to my point about cultural cross-pollination, just in the other direction. Just as Western cartoons have borrowed more and more from anime up through the present day, you have examples of anime creators likeand their visible love of Western sensibilities informing their own animation.andmay be inspired and influenced by those other art forms, but they're still manga and anime first—you wouldn't think of officially filing them as Spaghetti Westerns or Chinese myths.

Dragon Ball is as much an iteration on Journey to the West as the recently released Black Myth: Wukong game. Also, Golden Kamuy has a B-movie level of ridiculousness that I'd more readily ascribe to pulp media than anime or manga. © 2014 by Satoru Noda/SHUEISHA Inc. Do you think a piece of animation produced in Japan could fall outside of the "anime" designation? I thinkis as much an iteration onas the recently releasedgame. Also,has a B-movie level of ridiculousness that I'd more readily ascribe to pulp media than anime or manga.Do you think a piece of animation produced in Japan could fall outside of the "anime" designation?

My Adventures with Superman isn't. © DC Comics © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. That's not even getting into the times that Japanese studios provided guest spots for Western cartoons like Science SARU doing episodes of shows like Adventure Time . © 2014. The Cartoon Network. A Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. Cultural exchange! It's cool! And potentially confusing when it comes to concrete categorization! There are edge cases, to be sure, such as projects that weren't Japanese in origin that had their animation contracted out to Japanese studios. So you get weird situations where a bunch of those direct-to-video DC animated movies could technically be considered "anime," while the much more conventionally anime-styledisn't.That's not even getting into the times that Japanese studios provided guest spots for Western cartoons likedoing episodes of shows likeCultural exchange! It's cool! And potentially confusing when it comes to concrete categorization!

Pop Team Epic is still firmly an anime despite having some segments animated by a French studio. © O/T・K I think this breakdown is consistent and stands up to scrutiny. There's a lot more fun to be had in evaluating a work by its genealogy and influences. Especially in the digital age, regionality seems to have less of an impact than ever on the type of work that increasingly distributed teams can produce. I get it, so by that logic,is still firmly an anime despite having some segments animated by a French studio.I think this breakdown is consistent and stands up to scrutiny. There's a lot more fun to be had in evaluating a work by its genealogy and influences. Especially in the digital age, regionality seems to have less of an impact than ever on the type of work that increasingly distributed teams can produce.

Avatar and the animated series that followed in its wake. Shows like The Owl House crib a bunch from anime (it's an isekai and a magic school series!), but that's not because the people behind them are trying to make something that can be passed off as anime. It's just that anime has been one of the dominant art forms that this generation of creators grew up inspired by. © 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. It's just normal now, and results in the odd situation where a show like The Owl House is arguably even more anime-styled than Avatar, but no one's trying to argue that it counts as an "anime" the same way people did for Avatar back in the day. It's just what cartoons are like nowadays. That's what I've been getting at withand the animated series that followed in its wake. Shows likecrib a bunch from anime (it's an isekaia magic school series!), but that's not because the people behind them are trying to make something that can be passed off as anime. It's just that anime has been one of the dominant art forms that this generation of creators grew up inspired by.It's just normal now, and results in the odd situation where a show likeis arguably even more anime-styled than, but no one's trying to argue that it counts as an "anime" the same way people did forback in the day. It's just what cartoons are like nowadays.

"Cartoons, they're all kind of anime now!" is a stance that I don't think anyone who's watched enough of them to have an opinion will disagree with!

Avatar's direct and indirect descendants, from Legend of Korra to The Dragon Prince to Voltron: Legendary Defender —that last one itself a bizarre case of recursive Japanese/Western adaptational cross-pollination. © Copyright WEP LLC As a pioneering progenitor of this approach, I can admit that Avatar belongs in the anime conversation. It does; we're having that conversation here right now! You can chart that through's direct and indirect descendants, fromtoto—that last one itself a bizarre case of recursive Japanese/Western adaptational cross-pollination.As a pioneering progenitor of this approach, I can admit thatbelongs in the anime conversation. It does; we're having that conversation here right now!

Voltron example now has me fixating on whether works can still be representative of their original medium or genre if they were heavily altered in a localization process. Are the older Power Rangers shows still an example of tokusatsu media after Saban Productions painstakingly sanded off every cultural signifier in the original work? © 2019 SCG Power Rangers I suppose that's a question best left for a future installment of, "Is it Anime!?" That's a bit of a fence-sitting conclusion, but a fair one! I'd try to push back, but yourexample now has me fixating on whether works can still be representative of their original medium or genre if they were heavily altered in a localization process. Are the oldershows still an example of tokusatsu media afterpainstakingly sanded off every cultural signifier in the original work?I suppose that's a question best left for a future installment of, "Is it Anime!?"