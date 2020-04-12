The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED Anime Listed With 11 Episodes

The official website for Fugō Keiji Balance: Unlimited , the television anime of Yasutaka Tsutsui 's bestselling detective novel Fugō Keiji (Wealthy Detective), revealed on Friday that the anime will have three home video releases and a total of 11 episodes.

The anime premiered on Fuji TV channel's Noitamina programming block on April 9. Funimation is streaming the anime under the title The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

The story follows the incredibly wealthy Daisuke Kanbe ( Yūsuke Ōnuki ) who audaciously solves cases in unconventional ways. Whereas Tsutsui serialized the original novel from 1975 to 1977, the anime moves the setting into the modern day. Kanbe is assigned to the "Modern Crimes Task Unit" — a unit created to keep problematic officers away from others. There, Kanbe becomes partners with Haru Katō ( Mamoru Miyano ).

Tomohiko Ito ( Sword Art Online franchise, ERASED , Silver Spoon , Occult Academy , Hello World ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Team B.U.L is credited with drafting the story, and Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Keigo Sasaki ( ERASED , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is designing the characters, and Yūgo Kanno ( Psycho-Pass , Ajin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable ) is composing the music. The technology and science website Gizmodo Japan is credited with "gadget coordination" for ensuring that gadgets are realistically portrayed in the anime.