Funimation Streams English Dub That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 Anime on August 24

Funimation announced on Monday that it will stream the English dub for the second part of the second anime season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime on Tuesday.

The dub features returning cast members Brittney Karbowski as Rimuru Tempest, Tyson Rinehart as Ranga, Michelle Rojas as Shion, Tia Ballard as Shuna, and Daman Mills as Diablo.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the second part.

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX on April 6 at 11:00 p.m. JST. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began last month — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise this year.

