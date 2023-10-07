Adult Swim's Jason DeMarco: 'We Won't Be Making Any More' FLCL

© Adult Swim

senior vice president in the anime and action series/longform department at(WBA) and(CNS) — stated on Twitter on Friday that while"considers [] and [] ratings successes and is very happy with their performance," the company "won't be making any more." DeMarco thanked fans who helped make the two series a success.

FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze are two new seasons of the FLCL anime. DeMarco is the executive producer, and Production I.G. USA 's Maki Terashima-Furuta ( FLCL Alternative , Fena: Pirate Princess ) is the producer for both seasons.

FLCL: Grunge premiered on Adult Swim on September 9, and had three episodes. FLCL: Shoegaze premiered on September 30.

Hitoshi Takekiyo directed FLCL: Grunge at MontBlanc Pictures . The CGI anime centers on three teenagers who graduated and have started working. The anime has a theme of the feeling of being an adult.

Yutaka Uemura ( FLCL Alternative ) is directing FLCL: Shoegaze at Production I.G and NUT . The anime takes place 10 years after FLCL Alternative and centers on a high school boy and girl.

FLCL Alternative and FLCL Progressive were previous sequels of FLCL .