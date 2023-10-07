×
Adult Swim's Jason DeMarco: 'We Won't Be Making Any More' FLCL

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins

flcl
© Adult Swim
Jason DeMarcosenior vice president in the anime and action series/longform department at Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) — stated on Twitter on Friday that while Adult Swim "considers [FLCL: Grunge] and [FLCL: Shoegaze] ratings successes and is very happy with their performance," the company "won't be making any more." DeMarco thanked fans who helped make the two series a success.

FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze are two new seasons of the FLCL anime. DeMarco is the executive producer, and Production I.G. USA's Maki Terashima-Furuta (FLCL Alternative, Fena: Pirate Princess) is the producer for both seasons.

FLCL: Grunge premiered on Adult Swim on September 9, and had three episodes. FLCL: Shoegaze premiered on September 30.

Hitoshi Takekiyo directed FLCL: Grunge at MontBlanc Pictures. The CGI anime centers on three teenagers who graduated and have started working. The anime has a theme of the feeling of being an adult.

Yutaka Uemura (FLCL Alternative) is directing FLCL: Shoegaze at Production I.G and NUT. The anime takes place 10 years after FLCL Alternative and centers on a high school boy and girl.

FLCL Alternative and FLCL Progressive were previous sequels of FLCL.

Source: Jason DeMarco's Twitter account

