Adult Swim's Jason DeMarco: 'We Won't Be Making Any More' FLCL
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze are two new seasons of the FLCL anime. DeMarco is the executive producer, and Production I.G. USA's Maki Terashima-Furuta (FLCL Alternative, Fena: Pirate Princess) is the producer for both seasons.
FLCL: Grunge premiered on Adult Swim on September 9, and had three episodes. FLCL: Shoegaze premiered on September 30.
Hitoshi Takekiyo directed FLCL: Grunge at MontBlanc Pictures. The CGI anime centers on three teenagers who graduated and have started working. The anime has a theme of the feeling of being an adult.
Yutaka Uemura (FLCL Alternative) is directing FLCL: Shoegaze at Production I.G and NUT. The anime takes place 10 years after FLCL Alternative and centers on a high school boy and girl.
FLCL Alternative and FLCL Progressive were previous sequels of FLCL.
Source: Jason DeMarco's Twitter account