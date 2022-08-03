all at once Grooves Out With Live Studio Performances of "RIVALS", "Kokoroe" Cover

In this entry of Anime Songs Party, musical duo all at once brought some groovy and funky beats to the Nippon Cultural Broadcasting studio by performing "RIVALS" ( Shoot! Goal to the Future ending theme) as well as a cover of Road of Major 's "Kokoroe" ( Major opening theme) alongside hosts Yohei Onishi and singing cosplayer Hikari.

The duo also gushed about their love for the characters in the Major anime and gave some sound tips on how to sing "RIVALS" in the interview segment of the show.

all at once is a J-Pop duo composed of fellow music school graduates Itsuki and Narito. Their latest song, "RIVALS," is the ending theme for the Shoot! Goal to the Future ; aside from that, the duo has also contributed to opening and ending themes for the Case Closed anime.

The Anime Songs Party is a new fan-participation program. The program is seeking international participants to cover anime songs both as soloists and bands. More information can be found at its official website