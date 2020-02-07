Pokémon: Twilight Wings Anime Shorts Cast Tarusuke Shingaki

2nd episode premieres on February 18

The official website for Pokémon : Twilight Wings ( Hakumei no Tsubasa ) ⁠— Studio Colorido 's net anime short series for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Nintendo Switch role-playing games ⁠— revealed the cast addition of Tarusuke Shingaki and February 18 premiere date for the anime's second episode on Friday.

The site revealed the roles for the previously announced cast members. Tarusuke Shingaki is the only new cast member. (Top row, left to right in image above)

Takahiro Sakurai as Leon (Dande in the Japanese version)

as Leon (Dande in the Japanese version) Yuko Sanpei as Hop

as Hop Lynn as Sonia

Tarusuke Shingaki as Milo (Yarrow)

as Milo (Yarrow) Sora Amamiya as Nessa (Rurina)

as Nessa (Rurina) Eri Kitamura as Bea (Saitō)

as Bea (Saitō) Ryou Hirohashi as Allister (Onion)

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

The series will consist of seven five-minute episodes. The first episode debuted on YouTube on January 15, with a new episode debuting every month thereafter.

The Pokémon Company International describes the shorts:

Galar is a region where Pokémon battles have developed into a cultural sensation. Over the span of seven episodes, “Pokémon: Twilight Wings” will show in detail the dreams of Galar's residents, the realities they face, the challenges they must overcome and the conflicts they must resolve. In addition to these new stories, fans can expect to see a variety of Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region appearing in the capsule series.

The anime will be an "ensemble drama" showing the struggles and conflicts of young people living in the Galar region.

Shingo Yamashita ( League of Legends: A New Journey director, Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ episode director, Fate/Apocrypha key animator episode 23) is directing the anime. Sawa Kinoshita is penning the scripts, and Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , ERASED , Fruits Basket ) is supervising the scripts. Shin Ogasawara is designing the characters. Izumi Hirose is the color designer, and Yūsuke Takeda and Takamasa Masuki are the art directors. Masato Takahashi is in charge of the 3DCG. Katsuhito Ogawa is the director of photography. Masafumi Mima is the sound director.

Source: Hakumei no Tsubasa anime's website, Comic Natalie