Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Anime's English-subtitled Video Streamed

Anime's "Last Season" premieres in April

Aniplex of America began streaming on Thursday an English-subtitled version of a new promotional video for the second cours (quarter year) of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , the second half of the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime. The video debuted in Japanese last week.

The anime's "Last Season" will premiere this April. ReoNa is performing the anime's second opening theme song "ANIMA," which will debut with the "Last Season."

Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan last October and is streaming on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . The series is adapting the entire "Alicization Arc" of Reki Kawahara 's original novels and will air for four cours , or four quarters of a year. In October, the website had listed the anime with 23 episodes, with a three-month gap between the first four home video volumes and the last four home video volumes.

Toonami began airing the anime on January 18.

Manabu Ono ( Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Saki , The Asterisk War ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale animation directors Gou Suzuki and Tomoya Nishiguchi are joining Shingo Adachi for the character designs. Yuki Kajiura is returning to compose the music. Haruka Tomatsu is performing the show's opening theme song "Resolution." LiSA is performing the show's ending theme song "unlasting."