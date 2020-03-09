Studio Colorido's Original Anime Film Nakitai Watashi wa Neko o Kaburu Reveals Trailer, Visual, More Cast

Studio Colorido revealed a new trailer, visual, and more cast on Tuesday for its second feature-length anime film Nakitai Watashi wa Neko o Kaburu (Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat).

The above video reveals and previews the film's theme song "Hana ni Bōrei" (A Ghost for a Flower) by Yorushika.

The new cast includes Kōichi Yamadera as Cat Storekeeper (left above) and Hiroaki Ogi (from comedian duo OgiYahagi) as Homeroom Teacher Kusugi-sensei (right).

The film will open in Japan on June 5.

The original story about finding one's true self is set in Tokoname, Aichi and centers on Miyo "Muge" Sasaki. She is a peculiar second-year junior high student who has fallen in love with her classmate Kento Hinode. Muge resolutely pursues Kento every day, but he takes no notice of her. Nevertheless, while carrying a secret she can tell no one, Muge continues to pursue Kento. Muge discovers a magic mask that allows her to transform into a cat named Tarō. The magic lets Muge get close to Kento, but eventually it may also make her unable to transform back to a human.

The "Neko o Kaburu" in the film's title literally means "put on a cat," but it typically functions as a figure of speech related to deception or pretending.

Mirai Shida ( The Secret World of Arrietty 's Arrietty, The Wind Rises ' Kayo Horikoshi, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes ' Melissa Shield) is playing Miyo (seen left in image below) and Tarō. Natsuki Hanae ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Tanjirō Kamado, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. 's Reita Toritsuka, Digimon Adventure tri. 's Taichi Yagami) is playing Kento (seen right in image below).

Junichi Sato ( Sailor Moon , Aria the Animation , Princess Tutu ) and Tomotaka Shibayama (animation director for Blue Exorcist , Le Chevalier D'Eon ) are co-directing the film at Studio Colorido ( Typhoon Noruda , Penguin Highway , Fastening Days ). Mari Okada ( Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms , anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day ) is writing the script.

Studio Colorido 's Pokémon : Twilight Wings net anime shorts debuted on YouTube on January 15. The series will have a total of seven five-minute episodes, and one new episode will debut every month.

