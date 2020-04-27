Tales of Crestoria Smartphone Game's Final Trailer Streamed

Free-to-play smartphone RPG will go into open beta in May

The official YouTube channel for Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming the final trailer for the Tales of Crestoria smartphone game on Sunday. The video features cast information and previews the game's theme song, "Howling for Honey" by Gesu no Kiwami Otome .

The company is also streaming a commercial for the game.

The new main cast members announced in the final trailer video are:

Aoi Yūki as Machina

as Machina Ai Nonaka as Kasque

The previously announced cast members include:

On Friday, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Twitter announced that it will launch an open beta test of the English version of the game in early May. The company plans to release the game worldwide in early June.

The game was originally scheduled to launch in Japanese and English last year, but Bandai Namco Entertainment announced in October that it was delaying the game until after 2019. As part of the delay, Bandai Namco Entertainment is adding full (Japanese-only) voicing to the game's main story, and is also adding specially illustrated cut-ins and "various other brush-ups."

Wit Studio is handling the animation for the game, and Jun Kumagai is in charge of the story outline. Character designers include Kosuke Fujishima , Mutsumi Inomata , Miyuki Kobayashi , and Daigo Okumura . Yasutaka Nakata and Kamikaze Douga are in charge of the main character visuals and the previously revealed concept video.

The theme of the game is "sin," and the main character burdened with sin lives in order to protect someone precious to him. The game's full story synopsis is available to read on the game's English Twitter account. Tomomi Tagawa is serving as the game's producer.

The game will be free to play, but some items will be available for purchase. Pre-registration is available now in Japan, and all players will receive in-game bonuses depending on the number of pre-registrations.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.