BEM Reboot Anime Gets Movie This Fall

The production committee of the new BEM anime in the Yōkai Ningen Bem ( Humanoid Monster Bem ) franchise announced on Tuesday that the anime will get a new movie titled Gekijо̄ban BEM ~BECOME HUMAN in Japan this fall. The anime's official YouTube channel began streaming an announcement video:

The staff revealed the movie's visual:

The returning cast includes:

Katsuyuki Konishi as BEM

as Kensho Ono as Belo

as Belo M.A.O as Bela

Hiroshi Ikehata is directing the film ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Space Battleship Tiramisu ) at Production I.G Atsuhiro Tomioka ( One Piece Stampede , Pokémon , Inazuma Eleven ) is writing the script. Mino Matsumoto ( Attack on Titan: Junior High , Maria the Virgin Witch ) is providing the character design for the movie, and Range Murata is credited with the original character design. Clockworks is distributing the anime.

The BEM anime is the latest in a franchise that began with Yōkai Ningen Bem ( Humanoid Monster Bem ), a classic supernatural adventure anime that aired from 1968 to 1969. In the original 26-episode anime, Bem, Bela, and Belo are ugly humanoid monsters (yōkai) who fight for justice. The monsters live among humans and protect them from evil yōkai. The three find themselves ostracized from both humans and other yōkai, but the three continue to fight in hopes of one day becoming humans themselves.

The anime premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Mosae Nohara launched the new anime's manga adaptation in Manga Park last July on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website and app, and ended it on February 19. Hakusensha published the manga's second compiled book volume on December 26.

Source: Press release