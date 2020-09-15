'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' Anime's 3rd Season Video Previews Opening Song

Series premieres on October 2

The official website for Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka III ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III ), the third anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's light novel series, began streaming a new promotional video on Tuesday. The video features Yuka Iguchi 's opening theme song "over and over."

The anime will premiere on October 2 after a delay from July to "October or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime will air on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 on October 2 at 24:30 (effectively October 3 at 12:30 a.m.), and will then air on AT-X on October 3. The show will also stream in Japan on d Anime Store , U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , GyaO! , Bandai Channel , FOD, niconico, VideoMarket, and dTV .

Sentai Filmwoks has licensed the season.

The third season will feature a returning staff and cast. Rina Hidaka joins the cast as the character Wiene, who was teased at the end of the final episode of the second season.

The band sajou no hana is performing the anime's ending theme song.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both the original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.