Crunchyroll to Stream I'm Standing on a Million Lives, Rail Romanesque, Eagle Talon ~Golden Spell~ Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream the I'm Standing on a Million Lives , Rail Romanesque , Eagle Talon ~Golden Spell~, and Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM anime for the fall 2020 season.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the television anime of Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives . ( 100-Man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru ) manga on Friday at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The series will premiere on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. on Friday , and it will also run on the BS11 , MBS , and WOWOW channels, as well as on the ABEMA and dAnime Store services in Japan. The anime finished production of all 12 episodes three months before its October premiere.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Ninth grader Yusuke Yotsuya is practical, friendless, and not active in any clubs. Then one day, he and two female classmates are suddenly sent to another world where they must work together to battle for their lives. Yotsuya is a lone wolf and has always lived his life according to his wants, but how will that work out now that he's supposed to be a hero?! Get ready for a one-of-a-kind fantasy story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about fantasy!

Kumiko Habara ( PriPri Chii-chan!! , Battle Spirits Burning Soul episode director) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , Your Lie in April , Konohana Kitan ) is in charge of the series scripts. Eri Kojima and Toshihide Masudate ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) are designing the characters, and Yūko Ōba is drawing the sub-character designs.

Crunchyroll began streaming an English-subtitled trailer:

Crunchyroll will stream the Rail Romanesque , the television anime of digital novel brand Lose 's Maitetsu game, in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonweatlh of Independent States.

The 12 five-minute episodes of the Rail Romanesque anime will premiere on October 2 at 25:00 (effectively, October 3 at 1:00 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX channel.

Sekai Project released the original game for PC globally via Steam in June 2018. The company describes the game's story:

Maitetsu takes place in an alternate reality in Japan, where railroads were the most popular form of travel and transportation. But the difference with these railways is that the trains were paired up with humanoid modules called “Railords.” Due to a popular new form of travel, the railroads were practically forgotten about and eventually, railways were discontinued.

The story of the anime, which features new original characters, is set in the game's fictional southern Hinomoto city of Ohitoyoshi after its successful revitalization spearheaded by Hachiroku's tourism promotion. The city is now planning to host the first Maitetsu Festival to bring together Railords and their respective masters from all over Hinomoto. Inspired by the humans planning for the festival, the famed Suzushiro and other Railords are also hosting a "Railord Summit" at the railroad station cafe Amairo to share their collective wisdom.

Crunchyroll will stream Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume: Golden Spell (Secret Society Eagle Talon: Golden Spell), the latest television anime in the Eagle Talon ( Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume ) comedy anime franchise in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonweatlh of Independent States.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , CS Family Gekijō, J:COM , and other venues on October 4.

The new anime's story begins when the Eagle Talon organization successfully discovers the ancient "Golden Spell," which allows one to control people's will with a single word. However, the spell and the program that is developing it are stolen. The anime will once again comment on current events in a comedic way, including recent news related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and working at home. Unlike previous series that had self-contained stories for individual episodes, the new anime's story arc will unfold over the course of the 12-episode run.

DLE Inc. is once again in charge of animation production, and FROGMAN is once again the director, series script supervisor, scriptwriter, character designer, and editor for the anime. The musician manzo returns to compose the music.

The original Eagle Talon Flash anime centers on the titular secret society and its bumbling attempts to take over the world. The production company DLE Inc. launched the first Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume (Secret Society Eagle Talon) television series in 2006, and the series spawned nine films. Artist FROGMAN serves as the "director/writer/character designer/sound Recording Engineer /Flash animator/editor/ voice actor ."

Crunchyroll will stream Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? BLOOM ( Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM ), the third television season of the Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? ( Is the order a rabbit? ) anime franchise in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Scotland, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The anime will premiere on October 10 at 9:30 p.m. Japan Time (8:30 a.m. EDT) on AT-X . The anime will also air later that night on Tokyo MX , BS11 , AbemaTV , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto .

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for digital release and home video. HIDIVE will begin streaming the season on October 10 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Hiroyuki Hashimoto is returning to direct the new season at Encourage Films , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is also back to handle the series scripts. Yousuke Okuda is again designing the characters, and the original cast is returning.

Koi launched the original manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in 2011. In Koi's original four-panel manga, the main character Cocoa (a pun of “hot cocoa”) arrives at the café Rabbit House one day, excited for rabbits. She actually all but lives in that café. She meets lots of different girls there, including a tiny and cool girl named Chino (from “cappucino”), a tough and soldier-esque girl named Rize (“Thé des Alizés” tea), a spacey and quintessentially Japanese girl named Chiya (“Uji matcha” tea), and the ordinary but dignified Sharo (“Kilimanjaro” coffee).

Source: Crunchyroll