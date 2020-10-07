Crunchyroll to Stream Anime Kapibarasan, Grand Blues!, That is the Bottleneck, Mr. Osomatsu Season 3 Anime

Anime to stream for fall 2020 season

Crunchyroll revealed on Wednesday that it will stream the Anime Kapibarasan, Grand Blues! , and That is the Bottleneck anime, as well as the third season of the Mr. Osomatsu anime for the fall 2020 season. All three anime will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States

The weekly television anime of Bandai Spirits ' capybara character Kapibarasan premiere within the children's variety program Kin Daa Terebi (It's Friday TV) at 7:30 a.m. on Friday on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu . The anime celebrates Bandai Spirits ' 15th anniversary.

Tomohiro Tsukimisato ( Gudetama , Yurumates3Dei , Tanuki to Kitsune , How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation and Lesprit , as well as directing the sound. Akiyuki Tateyama ( Are You Lost? , Nekopara ) is composing the music. Jinnan Studio is handling sound production in collaboration with Froebel-kan Co., Ltd.

Bandai Spirits ' female team Tryworks developed the character in 2002. The character has inspired a long-running line of merchandise, manga adaptations, and spinoff characters.

The anime of the Granblue Fantasy franchise 's official four-panel gag comedy manga Grand Blues! ( Guraburu! ) will premiere in Japan on Thursday .

Kenshirō Morii ( Anime-Gataris , BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico ) is directing the anime at DMM.futureworks ( BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico , Umayon ). Kikuhitomoji , the manga's original creator, is credited for series script supervision, and is also credited for storyboards alongside Morii and so-shi . The artist so-shi ( Anime-Gataris ) is also credited for the animation character designs and as the chief animation director. Masanori Yamaguchi ( Studio White ) is the art director. Tasuku Ozu is the director of photography. Takatoshi Hamano is the sound director. dugout is credited for sound production.

GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 premiered in October 2019. HIDIVE , Funimation , Crunchyroll , and AnimeLab all streamed the series as it aired. The extra "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter) anime special premiered on March 27, and the services above streamed this new special on August 26.

The original television anime series That is the Bottleneck ( Soredake ga Neck ) will premiere on October 12 at 26:30 (effectively October 13 at 2:30 a.m.) on TV Tokyo . Funimation will stream the series starting on October 12.

The original anime has a theme of "communication," and will center on the employees of a convenience store that you would find anywhere, including the "protagonist with many mysteries" Mutō.

Noboru Iguchi (live-action Flowers of Evil , live-action Tomie: Unlimited , live-action Cat Eyed Boy , second season of Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories ) is directing the series of five-minute shorts at TIA, and Studio Aqua is credited for production collaboration. Kaneyon is the original character designer, and Saki Kuniyoshi is writing and overseeing the series scripts.

Shinobu Uchida and Akira Funada worked on the project's development, and Masaya Kuramoto is the chief producer.

The third season of the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) television anime will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , and TV Aichi on October 12. The show will also air on AT-X on October 15.

Eiji Abiko , an animation director on the first season, is replacing Naoyuki Asano as the new season's character designer. Director Yōichi Fujita and series script supervisor and writer Shū Matsubara are returning from the previous seasons at Studio Pierrot . Besides the sextuplets' voice actors, the other cast members are returning as well.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The second Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi in October 2017. The series also inspired a film and various videos.

Source: Crunchyroll