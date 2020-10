Honeyworks, LIPxLIP Idol Group's Anime Film Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata: Secret Story Film Reveals December 25 Opening, More Cast, Theme Song Artists

Visual, "virtual concert" accompanying film, novel adaptation also announced

The official website for Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata: Secret Story Film (How to Enjoy This World: Secret Story Film), the anime film based on HoneyWorks ' virtual idol duo LIPxLIP, revealed the film's December 25 opening date, visual, trailer, theme songs, more cast, and novel adaptation on Thursday.

The site also revealed that an accompanying Lip x Lip Film x Live film will screen alongside the Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata: Secret Story Film film starting on December 25. The Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata: Secret Story Film film will be the "anime part" of the screening, and the Lip x Lip Film x Live film will be the "virtual concert" part of the screening.

Lip x Lip will perform the film's opening theme song "Love & Kiss" and the ending theme song "Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata." The new cast members include:

Takuya Eguchi as Ken Shibasaki, Aizo's older brother

as Ken Shibasaki, Aizo's older brother Sora Amamiya as Sena Narumi, Mona's older sister

as Sena Narumi, Mona's older sister Shiina Natsukawa as Mona Narumi, Sena's younger sister

The novel version of the film will go on sale on December 26. Kadokawa is publishing the novel under its Kadokawa Beans Bunko imprint.

The anime stars:

Kouki Uchiyama as Yujiro



Nobunaga Shimazaki as Aizo



Miyuki Sawashiro as Rei Tamura



Ai Kayano as Mayu Uchida



Yui Horie as Yuko Shibasaki



Hiroaki Hirata as Tamagoro Sometani



Houko Kuwashima as Tae Sometani



Shunichi Toki as Koichiro Sometani



(From left to right in image above.)

The project will mark HoneyWorks ' 10th anniversary.

The anime's story will cover the meeting of LIPxLIP members Yujiro and Aizo, as well as the formation of their group.

Fumie Muroi ( Aquarian Age the Movie , animation director for Black Lagoon ) is directing the anime at CLAP ( Pompo: The Cinéphile ). Yoshimi Narita ( Pretty Cure , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is writing the script, and Miwa Oshima ( Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts , The Helpful Fox Senko-san ) is designing the characters. Moe Hyūga ( If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die , O Maidens in Your Savage Season ) is composing the music. Toei is distributing the film.

The virtual idol unit debuted in 2016. They performed the insert song "Romeo" for the Zutto Mae Kara Suki Deshita: Kokuhaku Jikkō Iinkai ( I've Always Liked You ) anime film, which opened in Japan in April 2016 as the first film in HoneyWorks ' "Confess Your Love Committee: Romance Series" project. They have also contributed songs to the Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. special in the franchise, as well as the I'm glad I could keep running television anime.

Sources: Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata: Secret Story Film's website, Comic Natalie