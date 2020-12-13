Dr. Stone Franchise Gets Smartphone Game in 2021

Poppin Games Japan develops strategy game with elements of RPGs, open-world games

The second 2021 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga is inspiring a smartphone game app that will release in 2021. Poppin Games Japan is developing the strategy game. The game will be free to play and will have optional paid in-game items.

Shueisha stated the game will also have elements of RPGs, raising games, and open-world games. The game will feature mechanics such as gathering ingredients, crafting scientific items, and battling.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga in English digitally.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

The second television anime, titled Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , will premiere on January 14. Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation will stream a dub.