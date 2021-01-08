Voice Actor Brad Venable Passes Away at 43

Members of the English-language voice-acting community including Christie Cate and Natalie Hoover confirmed on Friday that voice actor Brad Venable has passed away. The date and cause of death were not specified. Venable was 43.

Venable's first anime role was in Toriko . He also voiced Scratchmen Apoo in One Piece , Daz in Attack on Titan , Khajit in Overlord, Shisami in Dragon Ball Super , Gaki in Hunter × Hunter -The Last Mission- , and Byro and Byro Cracy in Fairy Tail .

Additionally, Venable is known for his roles in video games such as Devil May Cry 5 and Fire Emblem Heroes , as well as the recent Final Fantasy VII Remake and Demon's Souls remake games.