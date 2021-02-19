Tokyo Revengers Anime Reveals More Cast, Ending Song Artist, April 10 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga announced on Friday new cast members, the ending theme song's artist, and the April 10 premiere. The artist eill is performing the ending theme song "Koko de Iki o Shite." (Take a Breath Here). The anime will debut on the MBS channel on April 10 at 1:35 a.m. JST (effectively, April 11). The anime will then air on TV Tokyo , TV Aichi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting on April 11. The anime will also run on BS Asahi on April 18, AT-X on April 12, San-in Chūō Television Broadcasting on April 14, Ryukyu Asahi Broadcasting on April 15, and RKK Kumamoto Broadcasting on April 23.

The newly announced cast for the gang members during Takemichi's middle school years includes:

Takuma Terashima as Atsushi "Akkun" Sendо̄

as Atsushi "Akkun" Sendо̄ Yūya Hirose as Takuya Yamamoto

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Makoto Suzuki

Shouta Hayama as Kazushi Yamagishi



In addition, Satoshi Hino will play Masataka "Kiyomasa" Kiyomizu.



The anime stars:

Yūki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki (present day on the left, past self on the right)

as Takemichi Hanagaki (present day on the left, past self on the right) Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana

Ryota Ohsaka as Naoto Tachibana

Yuu Hayashi as Manjirō "Mikey" Sano

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken "Doraken" Ryūgūji



Koichi Hatsumi ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King , Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , Deadman Wonderland , Gangsta.) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Yasuyuki Muto (Basilisk, Deadman Wonderland , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Golden Kamuy , Gundam Build Fighters ) and Keiko Ōta ( Ace Attorney , Hyakko ) are designing the characters. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 21st compiled book volume on February 17. Kodansha Comics published the 19th volume digitally in English on February 9.

Warner Bros. Japan is making a live-action film of the manga, which was slated to open in Japan on October 9 but will now open in 2021. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) is directing the film. The production began filming last winter but halted filming last April to prioritize the health of the cast and crew.

Wakui serialized the Shinjuku Swan manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from 2005 to 2013 with 38 volumes. The manga inspired a six-episode live-action television series in 2007 and two live-action movies in May 2015 and January 2016.