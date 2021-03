'So I'm a Spider, So What?' Anime Casts Ryota Ohsaka, Daisuke Namikawa

The official website for the television anime of author Okina Baba and illustrator Tsukasa Kiryu 's So I'm a Spider, So What? ( Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? ) novels revealed two new cast members on Friday. The newly announced cast includes:

Ryota Ohsaka as Wrath, leader of the 8th Demon Army Corps and a monster who evolved into one of the oni race

Daisuke Namikawa as Black, leader of the 9th Demon Army Corps and old acquaintance of the Demon Lord

The website also posted a video that recaps the anime's first eight episodes. Aoi Yūki , who voices the protagonist, narrates the video.

The anime premiered on January 8 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and TV Aichi . The anime will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The company will also stream an English dub . The anime was previously slated to premiere last year, but the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) greatly affected the anime's production schedule.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

I, the protagonist, was just an ordinary high school girl, but suddenly I was reincarnated as a spider monster in a fantasy world. Not only that, but I awakened in a dungeon filled with vicious monsters. Armed with only my human knowledge and my overwhelming positivity, I'm forced to use spiderwebs and traps to defeat far stronger monsters just to stay alive... So begins the labyrinth survival story of a girl with incredible mental strength living as one of the lowest-ranked beasts!

Aoi Yūki stars in the anime as the unnamed protagonist. Other cast members include:

Shin Itagaki ( Teekyū , Berserk 2016, Cop Craft ) is directing the anime at Millepensee , with Shinichiro Ueda as assistant director. Okina Baba , the author of the original novels, is collaborating with Yūichirō Momose ( Infinite Dendrogram , My Sister, My Writer ) for head writing duties. Kii Tanaka ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Hinomaru Sumo ) is drawing the character designs. Masahiko Suzuki , Ryō Hirata , and Hiromi Kimura are credited for monster design. Tomohiro Yoshida is the chief animator. Shinji Nagaoka is the art director, while Chieko Hibi is the color designer. Hideki Imaizumi is the director of photography, Takashi Sakurai is in charge of editing, and Kazuo Yamaguchi is credited as the CG director, with exsa as the CG animation studio. ENGI is credited for CG animation production assistance. Shūji Katayama is composing the music.

Riko Azuni is performing the opening theme song "keep weaving your spider way." The protagonist's voice actress Yūki is performing the ending theme song "Gambare! Kumoko-san" as well as the second ending theme. Konomi Suzuki is performing the anime's second opening theme song "Bursty Greedy Spider."

The novels take place in a world where the hero and the demon king are locked in a continuous dispute. Their grand magic crosses into another world, and ends up exploding in a classroom, killing the students inside. The students are then reincarnated into a fantasy world. The protagonist, who has the lowest position in the class, is reincarnated as a one-meter-long monster spider. But she accepts this fate and adapts to her new life and situation quickly. The story follows the protagonist as she survives in this new world.

Baba launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2015. Kadokawa published the 14th novel volume on January 9. The series ranked #2 on the list of best novels in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook, and ranked #3 on the 2017 list.

Asahiro Kakashi 's manga adaptation runs on Kadokawa 's free manga website Young Ace Up , and Kadokawa published the ninth compiled book volume on October 10. The manga and novels have a combined 1.2 million copies in print.

Yen Press is releasing the novels and the manga in English.