Getter Robo Arc Anime's 2nd Video Announces Cast, More Staff, July Debut

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Getter Robo Arc , the last manga in the iconic Getter Robo super robot manga series by Ken Ishikawa , revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere in July. The site also revealed the main cast, more staff members, a promotional video, and a key visual.

The below video features JAM Project 's song "Storm 2021."

The anime stars:

Yūma Uchida as Takuma Nagare

as Takuma Nagare Arihiro Mukaino as Sho Kamui

Kazuhiro Sunseki as Baku Yamagishi

as Baku Yamagishi Naoya Uchida as Jin Hayato

Jun Kawagoe ( Getter Robo: Armageddon , Shin Getter Robo vs. Neo Getter Robo , New Getter Robo ) is directing the anime at Bee Media . Dynamic Planning is credited for planning the anime, and Ken Ishikawa and Go Nagai are credited for the original work. Tadashi Hayakawa ( Galaxy Angel Rune , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Mazinkaizer SKL ) is in charge of composition and is also writing the scripts. Kazuya Hoshi is designing the character concepts, and Hideyuki Motohashi ( Fushigi Yugi , God Mars , Hikaru no Go ) is designing those characters for animation. Yoshichika Kuriyama ( Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) and Shiho Terada ( Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) are composing the music. JAM Project will perform the opening theme song "Bloodlines: Unmei no Kettō" (Fated Lineage).

Other staff members include:

The manga's story centers on the conflict against the Andromeda Country, the new enemy of humanity that seeks to destroy the source of the getter rays that has devastated its civilization. Hope rests on the titular Getter Robo Arc robot, but the appearance of another mysterious Getter robot, piloted by the son of Ryoma Nagare, introduces another complication to the conflict.

Ishikawa ran the manga in Futabasha 's Super Robot Magazine beginning in 2002, and it remains unfinished after Ishikawa's death in 2006. Futabasha published three compiled book volumes for the manga.

Ken Ishikawa and Go Nagai created the Getter Robo manga, often considered one of the most iconic super robot manga series alongside Nagai's own Mazinger Z . Ishikawa wrote three sequels (of which Getter Robo Arc was the last), and the franchise spawned numerous spinoff manga and anime adaptations.

