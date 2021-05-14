Final Live-Action Rurouni Kenshin Films Get Screenings with Commentary

1st film gets commentary on May 22, 2nd film on June 19 with main lead, director, action director

The official website for the two 'final chapter' films in the live-action film series based on Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga revealed on Friday that both films will screen with commentary tracks. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , the first of the two films, will screen with commentary beginning on May 22, while Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning , the second film, will screen with commentary beginning on June 19.

The site is also streaming a new commercial for the films, which show some scenes with the recently announced Ryunosuke Kamiki , who reprised his role as Sōjirō Seta in the films.

Viewers can listen to the second audio channel with commentary by downloading it from a "Hello! Movie!" app and listening on their smartphones with headphones. The commentary features lead actor Takeru Satoh (Kenshin Himura in the films), director Keishi Ōtomo , and action director Kenji Tanigaki .

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , the first of the two films, opened on April 23. The film ranked at #2 and earned 745 million yen (about US$6.9 million) in its opening weekend. As of May 9, the film has earned a cumulative total of 2,318,372,990 yen (about US$21.27 million).

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning , the second film, will open on June 4.

The films were originally slated to open on July 3 and August 7 last year, but were delayed to this year due the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Riku Ōnishi is the only new cast member among the five main cast members, replacing Kaito Ōyagi as Yahiko Myojin. The returning cast includes Takeru Satoh as Kenshin Himura, Emi Takei as Kaoru Kamiya, Munetaka Aoki as Sanosuke Sagara, and Yū Aoi as Megumi Takani. Yosuke Eguchi will also return as Hajime Saitō. Yusuke Iseya and Tao Tsuchiya will reprise their roles from the previous film as Aoshi Shinomori and Misao Makimachi, respectively.

Mackenyu plays antagonist Enishi Yukishiro in the films. Enishi operates a black market arms company on the Chinese mainland, and manipulated Shishio through the sale of weapons and a warship to him. Issei Takahashi , Nijirō Murakami , and Masanobu Andou play the characters Katsura Kogorō, Okita Sōji, and Takasugi Shinsaku, respectively, in the Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning film.

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final will have an original story that will differ from the story in the manga. The film will center on the story from the manga's "Jinchū" arc, which features Kenshin's conflict with the mysterious weapons dealer Enishi. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning will tell the story of how Kenshin got his cross-shaped scar. Kasumi Arimura will play the character Tomoe Yukishiro in the films. Tomoe was Kenshin's wife during his days as the assassin Battōsai, and her story ties into Kenshin's iconic X-shaped scar. Kenshin and Tomoe's relationship was previously portrayed in the Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Keishi Ōtomo returns to direct the films. The rock band ONE OK ROCK returns to perform the theme song "Renegade" for the films.