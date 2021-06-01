Mars Red Manga Ends in 3rd Volume

Manga launched in January 2020, 2nd volume shipped on April 15

Publisher Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website is listing that the third compiled book volume of Kemuri Karakara 's manga adaptation of Bun'ō Fujisawa's MARS RED dramatic stage reading series will be the final volume. The third volume will ship on July 14.

The manga's second volume had previously teased in April that the manga would reach its climax in the third volume.

Karakara launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in January 2020.

The stage reading series also has an ongoing television anime adaptation. Funimation , which is co-producing the anime with Yomiuri TV Enterprise , describes the story:

MARS RED takes place in 1923, and vampires have existed for quite a while. But now, the number of vampires is increasing and a mysterious, artificial blood source called Ascra has appeared.

The Japanese government, in turn, creates “Code Zero,” a unit within the army tasked with taking down the vampiric forces. And what better way to track vampires than by using vampires?

Created by Lieutenant General Nakajima, this unit has historically been in the business of information war, but has been re-assigned to solve the vampire crisis. It's up to Code Zero and the S-class vampire Deffrot to investigate this increase and put a stop to it before society crumbles.

Funimation premiered the anime with both English subtitles and the English dub on March 29, one week ahead of the April 5 premiere in Japan. The second episode streamed as it aired in Japan.

The first stage production of MARS RED debuted in 2013, with more shows in 2015 and 2017.

Source: Mag Comi