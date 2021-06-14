Zoids Wild 2+ Manga Ends

Manga's compiled book volume ships on July 28

This year's August issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine published on Tuesday the final chapter of Moricha's Zoids Wild 2+ manga. The manga's compiled book volume will ship on July 28.

Moricha launched the manga in December. The manga will feature Xenorex as the protagonist's Zoid.

Moricha recently ended the Zoids Wild 2 manga (pictured at right) in October 2020. Moricha launched the manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in August 2019. The manga is set in the future, and features a protagonist whose partner is Beast Liger

Moricha previously debuted the Zoids Wild manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in April 2018 and ended it in May 2019.

Takara Tomy announced the Zoids Wild project in 2018 as the latest installment in its Zoids franchise . The project includes anime, manga, model kits, and two Nintendo Switch games.

The Zoids Wild anime premiered in July 2018 and aired for 50 episodes. A sequel anime titled Zoids Wild Zero premiered in October 2019, but was delayed in May due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime resumed on June 2020. Netflix began streaming the first season of the Zoids Wild anime in English on August 2020 in the U.S. The second half, which includes episodes 25-50, debuted on Netflix in the United States on October 2020.

The Zoids Wild Senki (Chronicle of Zoids Wild War) battle CG anime debuted in October 2020 on Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine's YouTube channel as well as Takara Tomy 's official YouTube channel.