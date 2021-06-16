Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Game's 1st Expansion Pass Wave Previewed in Video

"Pulse of the Ancients" content available on Friday

Nintendo unveiled a video during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday that revealed that "Pulse of the Ancients," the first wave of the expansion pass for KOEI Tecmo Games' Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Nintendo Switch game, will be available on Friday. The second wave will launch in November.

Nintendo describes "Pulse of the Ancients":

Pulse of the Ancients brings the playable Battle-Tested Guardian, weapon types: the Flail for Link & Master Cycle for Zelda, new challenges in the royal ancient Lab, apocalyptic difficulty, and more!

The game is a sequel to Hyrule Warriors and a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild set 100 years earlier. The game launched last November.

The game features Dynasty Warriors -style battles against large groups of enemies. Players "Battle as legendary warriors and experience the emotional events of the Great Calamity first-hand."

The award-winning The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game launched for the Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017. Nintendo announced in June 2019 that a sequel is in development, and is planned for a release in 2022.

KOEI Tecmo Games released Hyrule Warriors for the Wii U in Japan in August 2014 and in the West in September 2014. The company released Hyrule Warriors Legends in Japan in January 2016, and in North America and Europe in March 2016. Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition launched for the Switch in Japan in March 2018 and in the West in May 2018.