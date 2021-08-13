HIDIVE Streams Live-Action School-Live! 4-Episode Mini-Series, Magical Girl Site Anime

Prequel to live-action film begins streaming on August 20

HIDIVE announced on Friday that it will begin streaming Gakko*** SCHOOL-LIVE! Another Story ( Gakkō XXX ~Mō Hitotsu no Gakkō Gurashi! ), the four-episode live-action mini-series prequel to the live-action film of Norimitsu Kaihō and Sadoru Chiba 's School-Live! ( Gakkō Gurashi! ) manga, on August 20 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The mini-series will stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal.

The company also announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the television anime of Kentarō Satō 's Magical Girl Site ( Mahō Shōjo Site ) manga on August 19 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, Spain, and Portugal.

The School-Live! film's mini-series prequel debuted on Amazon Prime Video in Japan in January 2019.

The mini-series is an original story starring Hinako Sakurai , Rena Takeda , Ei Morisako , Mio Yūki , and Nonoka Ono . The story centers around various students of Megurigaoka Private High School, including a pair of third-year students who were planning to enter a competition with their documentary film, two second-year students who are childhood friends but who have a strained relationship, and a third-year student who worries about having different views from her friends. Ono reprises her role from the film as the teacher Megumi ("Megu-nee").

The film opened in Japan in January 2019, after a delay from fall 2018. Issey Shibata ( Real Onigokko ) directed and penned the script for the film.

The Magical Girl Site anime premiered in April 2018, and streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video both within and outside Japan.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

Aya Asagiri's life could not get any worse. Relentlessly bullied by peers and family, she spirals into darkness and despair. Nearing rock bottom, she receives a mysterious invitation from Magical Girl Site , a website promising to grant her lifechanging magical powers. At first, Aya dismisses the lure as just another cold-hearted prank, but a fateful choice makes clear that dark abilities now grow within her. As she discovers dangerous new powers, Aya learns she isn't alone in her situation. Banding together with other “magical girls,” Aya must expose the Magical Girl Site and its true intention.

Tadahito Matsubayashi ( Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto ) directed the anime at production doA , and Takayo Ikami ( Yuri Kuma Arashi , Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation- ) was in charge of the series scripts. Sakae Shibuya ( A Centaur's Life , Kimi ni Todoke 2nd Season ) designed the characters, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Outbreak Company ) composed the music. The idol unit i☆Ris ( PriPara , Twin Star Exorcists , Mushibugyō ) performed the anime's opening theme song "Changing point" (Akaneya and Serizawa are also members of i☆Ris ). Haruka Yamazaki performed the ending theme song.

