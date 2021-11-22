Funimation Reveals The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime's English Dub Cast

star in anime about vampire rumored to be invincible

Funimation began streaming the English dub of the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki 's The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga on Monday. The cast includes:

Jād Saxton is the ADR Director , and Rickey Watkins serves as the lead ADR engineer. Emily Neves writes and supervises the ADR scripts. Jennifer Alyx is in charge of ADR prep, and William Dewell is the ADR mix engineer.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 4 and Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Hiroshi Koujina ( Grenadier , 2011 Hunter x Hunter ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , No Guns Life ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Nakano ( Maiden Rose , WWW.WAGNARIA!! ) is designing the characters and is also serving as chief animation director. Asami Kawano is the assistant director. Narumi Konno is the color key artist, and Hitomi Yoshdia is directing the art. Yoshio Watanabe is the compositing director of photography, and Mariko Tsukatsune is editing.

Ryō Takahashi ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Argonavis from BanG Dream! , Sk8 the Infinity ) is composing the music. Ryousuke Naya is directing the sound, and Katsuhiro Nakajima ( Swara Pro ) is handling the sound effects. Pony Canyon producing the music with Up Dream.

Fukuyama also performs the anime's opening theme song "DIES IN NO TIME." TRD — Kondō and Ono's "technologic vocal unit" — is performing the ending theme song.

Manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015.