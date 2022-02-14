Wit Studio's Bubble Anime Film Casts Shinichiro Miki

Miki plays leader of competitive parkour team in April 28 film

The official website for Bubble , the new original anime film by Wit Studio , revealed on Tuesday that Shinichiro Miki will voice a character in the film. Miki's character is the leader of Kantō Mad Lobster (seen rightmost in the bottom row in the visual below), a team based in Nerima that participates in "battlekour" parkour competitions.

The site also unveiled the cast visuals for the film.

The characters in the top row (left to right) in the visual above include protagonists Hibiki ( Jun Shison ) and Uta, the scientist Makoto ( Alice Hirose ), and Shin ( Mamoru Miyano ). The characters in the bottom row (left to right) include Kai ( Yuuki Kaji ), Usagi ( Sayaka Senbongi ), the leader of Denki Ninja ( Tasuku Hatanaka ), the leader of Undertaker ( Marina Inoue ), and the leader of Kantō Mad Lobster ( Shinichiro Miki ).

The film will play as an official selection of the Generation 14plus section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, which began on February 10, and will continue until February 20.

The film will debut worldwide on Netflix on April 28, and will open in Japanese theaters on May 13. Tetsuro Araki ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is directing the film at Wit Studio , with a script by Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero novel, Psycho-Pass ), and character designs by Takeshi Obata ( Death Note , Platinum End ). Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , 86 ) is composing the music.

Netflix describes the anime:

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

In 2018, Netfix announced a comprehensive business alliance with Production I.G and BONES on Wednesday. The alliance includes both Production I.G and its sister anime studio in the IG Port group, Wit Studio . Wit Studio is also producing the original anime Vampire in the Garden , which will debut in Netflix in 2022.