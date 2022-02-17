Funimation, Crunchyroll Stream Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc Anime's English Dub

Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that they will begin streaming an English dub for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) anime on Sunday at 11:00 a.m EST. Episodes will launch weekly on Sundays until the dubbed season finale streams on May 1.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered on October 10. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc television anime then premiered on December 5 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime. Both services are also streaming English dubs.

The anime will continue with the Swordsmith Village Arc (Katanakaji no Sato-Hen). Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

The first television anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020, and it topped the box office in Japan for 12 consecutive weeks. The film became the first film ever to pass the 40 billion yen milestone. The film was the highest-earning film worldwide from 2020. It is the first non-Hollywood or non-American film to top the yearly box office worldwide since the beginning of cinema over a century ago. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

Sources: Funimation (Liam Dempsey), Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)