HoneyWorks' Heroine Tarumono! TV Anime Unveils Ending Song, April 7 Debut in 2nd Video

The official website for Heroine Tarumono! Kiraware Heroine to Naisho no O-Shigoto (To Become a Good Heroine! The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Job) — the television anime of the Vocaloid creator unit HoneyWorks ' song "Heroine Tarumono!" — posted its second full promotional video and a new visual on Thursday. The video announces and previews the ending theme song "Tokyo Sunny Party," and it also announces the anime's April 7 premiere.

Cast members Inori Minase , Ayane Sakura , and Saori Hayami perform the ending theme song as their respective characters. The video debuts new footage for the first time, particularly from the anime-original story content such as Hiyori's fashion makeover and the school's sports festival in the second half.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on April 7 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. EDT), and it will also run on the BS Fuji , MBS , and AT-X channels.

The new visual is actually "Version 2" of the previous key visual, with "photos" of Sena Narumi, Mona Narumi, and the Full Throttle4 group members added:

The story of the anime follows Hiyori Suzumi, a high school girl who becomes a manager-in-training for the high school idol unit LIP×LIP. Hiyori left her hometown to pursue her passion, track and field, by enrolling in Tokyo's Sakuragaoka High School. Looking for a part-time job in Tokyo, she ended up working as an apprentice manager for her classmates (and LIP×LIP members) Yūjirō Someya and Aizō Shibasaki. The story revolves around the coming-of-age of Hiyori (as she juggles school, extracurricular life, and managing) and LIP×LIP (as they shine on stage).

The cast members include:

Sōma Saitō as YUI

Yūma Uchida as RIO

Tetsuya Kakihara as MEGU

Toshiki Masuda as DAI

Jun Fukuyama as IV

Noriko Hashimoto is directing the anime at Lay-duce , and Yoshimi Narita ( I★CHU: Halfway Through The Idol ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Kaori Ishii ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.

Ryōsuke Obokata is directing the art, and Tomoko Yamazaki is the color key artist. Yomogiko Murano is the compositing director of photography, and Gō Sadamatsu is editing. Yukio Nagasaki is directing the sound. Moe Hyūga ( LIP×LIP FILM×LIVE: Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata , O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Steins;Gate 0 ) composes the music. Noritomo Yonai is the animation producer, and Shunsuke Saito is planning and producing the project.

The in-story group LIP×LIP performs the opening theme song "Julietta."

HoneyWorks also inspired the anime projects I've Always Liked You , The Moment You Fall in Love , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , and LIP×LIP FILM×LIVE: Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata .

A manga adaptation launched in January and is serializing a new chapter on the first day and third Sunday of each month on various digital platforms.

Sources: Heroine Tarumono! anime's website, Comic Natalie