Shenmue Anime Reveals More Japanese Cast, April Debut in Japan

The official Japanese website for Shenmue the Animation , the anime series of Yu Suzuki 's Shenmue game series, revealed more Japanese cast members and the anime's April debut date in Japan. The new cast members include:

The anime premiered on February 6 on both Crunchyroll and Adult Swim . Toonami is airing the show in North America with an English dub , and Crunchyroll is streaming the English-subtitled version worldwide outside of Japan and China.

The previously announced English and Japanese voice cast includes:

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

1986, Yokosuka. Ryo Hazuki has trained to master the Hazuki Style Jujitsu under his strict father in the Hazuki Dojo from his childhood. However, one day a mysterious man named Lan Di murders his father and takes the “mirror” his father was protecting. Ryo is determined to find the truth behind his father's murder, but soon finds himself getting stuck in a war between the underground organizations…. Traveling from Yokosuka to Hong Kong, Ryo's long journey begins!

Chikara Sakurai ( One Punch Man season 2, Magimoji Rurumo , Lost Song ) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film . Sola Entertainment is credited for production management. Shenmue game series director Yu Suzuki is the executive producer for the project. Kensuke Ishikawa ( Tower of God , Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid ) is the chief animation director, Kento Shimoyama ( Gintama , Valkyria Chronicles , The Devil is a Part-Timer! ) is writing the scripts, and Udaka is in charge of the original character design. Kashitarō Itō will perform the opening theme song "Undead-Noid."

SEGA released the first Shenmue game on its Dreamcast console in Japan in 1999, and in North America in 2000. The company released Shenmue II on the Dreamcast in Japan in 2000, and in North America in 2001. Shenmue II also received an Xbox version in 2002. The series was originally planned as a trilogy.

Sega released the Shenmue I & II game collection in North America and Europe for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in August 2018.