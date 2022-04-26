Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Anime's Video Unveils Cast, 28-Episode Run

The official website for the television anime of AQUAPLUS ' Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth ( Utawarerumono: Futari no Hakuoro ) game posted the anime's first promotional video and main visual on Tuesday. The video reveals the anime's cast and episode count. The site also unveiled a new visual and the anime's theme song artist.

The anime will have 28 episodes, with the first and second episodes premiering together. The anime premieres in July in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Frequent AQUAPLUS theme song singer Suara performs the anime's opening theme song "Hito Nanda" (A Man), as well as the ending theme song "Hyakunichisō" (Zinnia).

Yuko Gibu joins the anime's cast as the characer Fumirul (rightmost in image above), reprising her role from the game. Also shown above are returning characters (left to right) Yakutowaruto ( Takuya Eguchi ), Shinonon ( Misaki Kuno ), and Munechika ( Saori Hayami ).

Other returning cast members include:

(Left to right in image above): Ai Kakuma as Rurutie, Yumi Hara as Atui, Nozomi Yamamoto as Nosuri, Takahiro Sakurai as Ougi

(Left to right in image above): Ayane Sakura as Uruuru and Saraana, Ayumu Murase as Kiuru

Previously announced cast members include:

Tone previously played Ukon in Utawarerumono: The False Faces .

Kenichi Kawamura (storyboard artist on Utawarerumono: The False Faces ) is directing the anime at WHITE FOX . Itsuki Yokoyama ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic script) is overseeing the series scripts, and Masahiko Nakata ( Utawarerumono , Utawarerumono: The False Faces ) is the character designer and chief animation director. AQUAPLUS is composing the music.

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth is the last game in the Utawarerumono trilogy. Atlus describes the story:

Chaos has taken hold of the land in Mask of Truth as a conniving general has unlawfully seized the throne of the mighty Yamato Empire. The only ones that stand in his way are a couple of familiar faces who must rally different kingdoms together and fight against the powerful Imperial army. An 80+ hours long visual novel/SRPG experience awaits as you'll get close with a new cast of colorful characters, fight in numerous exciting engagements with an enhanced battle system, explore intriguing new lands, and more.

The game launched in North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan for PlayStation 3, PS4, and PS Vita in September 2016.

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation has since picked up the North American release rights.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception ( Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen ), the second game in the series, launched in Japan in September 2015. The game's anime adaptation, Utawarerumono: The False Faces , debuted in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

AQUAPLUS is developing a new game Monochrome Moebius: Toki no Taika to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Utawarerumono franchise . The game will launch in 2022.