Roku Adds 2018 Captain Tsubasa Anime With Audio in Japanese, English, Spanish

Roku is currently streaming the 2018 Captain Tsubasa anime with audio tracks in Japanese, English, and Latin American Spanish. Subtitles are available in Japanese CC and Latin American Spanish.

Roku has also recently added the Genie Family 2020 anime and the 1996 anime Cinderella Monogatari .

The new anime based on Yōichi Takahashi 's 1981-1988 Captain Tsubasa manga premiered in April 2018 on TV Tokyo and other stations. The anime retells the story of Takahashi's original manga from the beginning. The anime ended in its 52nd episode in April 2019.

Viz Media has licensed the anime. The license includes digital streaming, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandise rights for North America and Latin America. The English dub of the anime began airing on Primo TV in the United States in August 2018.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.

Toshiyuki Kato ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Full Moon O Sagashite ) directed the anime at the studio david production . Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Inazuma Eleven , Pokémon XY ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Hajime Watanabe ( Ginga e Kickoff!! , School Rumble ) served as character designer and chief animation director. Hayato Matsuo ( Hellsing Ultimate , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , The World God Only Knows ) composed the music, and Yoshikazu Iwanami directed the sound.

Source: Roku (link 2, link 3) via @WTK