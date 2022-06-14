Crunchyroll Reveals Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Film's Worldwide Screening Dates, English Dub Cast

Movie opens on August 19 in U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland

Crunchyroll and Toei Animation announced on Tuesday that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , will begin screening outside Japan on August 18, with the film opening in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland on August 19. The opening dates for various countries are:

August 18 - Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Central America, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay

August 19 - United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Zambia, Vietnam

August 26 - India, Indonesia

August 30 - Malaysia, Brunei

August 31 - the Philippines

September 1 - Singapore

September 8 - Taiwan

September 15 - South Korea

September 29 - Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao

The new English dub cast members include:

Zach Aguilar as Dr. Hedo

as Dr. Hedo Aleks Le as Gamma 1

as Gamma 1 Zeno Robinson as Gamma 2

as Gamma 2 Charles Martinet as Magenta

Jason Marnocha as Carmine

Returning cast members include:

The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with an English dub . The companies will distribute the film in "all continents."

Crunchyroll describes the film:

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film opened in Japan on June 11 after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film began screening in IMAX starting on June 11, and will screen 4DX and MX4D starting on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas starting on July 1.

The film opened at #1 on June 11 .The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days.

Comparatively, Dragon Ball Super: Broly sold more than 820,000 tickets for more than 1.05 billion yen (about US$9.26 million at the time) in its first three days. (The earlier film opened in Japan on a Friday whereas Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened on a Saturday.)

Tetsuro Kodama directed the film, and Naoki Satō composed the music. Nobuhito Sue was the art director, Chikashi Kubota was the animation director, and Jae Hoon Jung was the CG director. Dragon Ball original manga creator Akira Toriyama worked on the film's original story, screenplay, and character designs.