Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Anime's Trailer Streamed

The staff for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ), the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years, streamed a trailer on Friday.

The series will be the first brand-new television anime series in the franchise since Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans . The anime will premiere in October during the Nichi-5 slot on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EDT/3:00 a.m. EST) on MBS / TBS ' network of stations. The anime has a simulcast planned for October outside Japan.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue debuted in Japan on July 14 at the Gundam Factory Yokohama (the site of the life-size moving Gundam statue), the life-size Gundam Unicorn statue in Tokyo's Odaiba, the life-size Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai, the life-size RX-93ffν Gundam statue in Fukuoka, and the upcoming Gundam Base Virtual World in Bandai Namco Group's planned Gundam Metaverse project. The prologue anime screened at Comic Con International: San Diego on Thursday. The screening marked the U.S. debut of the anime.

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks /Sunrise, with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. Mogumo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music. Ayumi Satō is the art director, while Tomoaki Okada , Kenichi Morioka , Kazushige Kanehira , Junichirō Tamamori , and Yasuyoshi Uetsu are the art designers. Kazuko Kikuchi is in charge of color setting. Shinichi Miyakaze is the 3D CG director. Shōta Kodera is the director of photography, while Kengo Shigemura is the editor. Jin Aketagawa is the sound director.

The anime's mechanical designers include JNTHED , Kanetake Ebikawa , Wataru Inada , Ippei Gyōbu , Kenji Teraoka , and Takayuki Yanase . Shinya Kusumegi , Kanta Suzuki , and Seizei Maeda are the mechanical animators. Ryōji Sekinishi is credited as mechanical coordinator, while Yohei Miyahara is the techincal director. Yūya Takashima is credited as sci-fi researcher, while HISADAKE is credited for setting cooperation. E o Kaku PETER and esuthio are the prop designers. Lin Junbun drew concept art. Kaori Seki is credited for monitor graphics design.

Images © SOTSU, SUNRISE

Thanks to TexZero for news tip.