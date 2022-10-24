Date A Live Spirit Crisis Smartphone Game Debuts on Friday

The official YouTube channel for the Date A Live Spirit Crisis smartphone game began streaming a new promotional video for the game on Saturday. The video revealed that the game will debut on October 28.

Kadokawa announced the game in February.

Koushi Tachibana launched the original light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume in March 2020. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

The first season of the Date A Live television anime adaptation aired for 12 episodes and premiered in 2013. The second season aired for 10 episodes and premiered in 2014. Funimation streamed the first and second seasons as they aired in Japan. The company also released the first season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2014 with an English dub , and released the second season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2016. The Gekijōban Date A Live: Mayuri Judgment anime film opened in Japan in August 2015.

The third season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation offered a simuldub. Date A Live IV , the latest anime series, premiered on April 8. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub . The series will have a fifth season titled Date A Live V .

The light novels have inspired several manga and video games. Compile Heart released the Date A Live Ren Dystopia game in September 2020 for the PlayStation 4 after a delay.

Yuichiro Higashide 's Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet spinoff novels inspired a two-part theatrical anime adaptation. Date A Bullet : Dead or Bullet , the first film, opened in Japan in August 2020. Date A Bullet: Nightmare or Queen , the second film, debuted in November 2020.