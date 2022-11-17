Sonic Prime 3D Animated Series' Trailer Previews Story, Characters from New Universe

New visual unveiled for series debuting on December 15

Netflix unveiled on Thursday a new trailer and visual for Sonic Prime , Wild Brain Studios' new 3D animated series based on Sega 's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise . The video previews the story and characters from another universe:

Sonic Prime will debut on December 15 with one 40-minute episode and seven 20-minute episodes. WildBrain Ltd.'s Vancouver studio will animate 24 episodes in total. The staff of Man of Action Entertainment ( Ben 10, Big Hero 6 ) will serve as showrunners and executive producers, and Sega and WildBrain will handle production, distribution, and licensing.

Netflix teases that the story will center on Sonic's adventure in a "strange new multiverse." Sonic will set out to save the universe while having his own journey of self-discovery and redemption. Shadow the Hedgehog will also be in the show.

Deven Mack will be the new voice of Sonic in the series. Mack stated that the current actors for Sonic in the games and movies will still continue to voice the character.

The cast also includes:

Brian Drummond as Eggman

as Eggman Ashleigh Ball as Tails

as Tails Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose

as Amy Rose Adam Nurada as Knuckles

Ian Hanlin as Shadow, Big the Cat

Wild Brain Studios, and Man of Action Entertainment previously worked together on Mega Man: Fully Charged – the animated television series based on the Mega Man ( Rockman ) games.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film opened in the United States on April 8 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. It earned an estimated US$70 million internationally, and an estimated worldwide total of US$141 million in its opening weekend.

Paramount Pictures announced in February that it has already started development on a third Sonic the Hedgehog film, as well as the first live-action series for the Sonic franchise . The live-action series will debut on Paramount Pictures ' Paramount+ streaming service in 2023, and will center on the character Knuckles, with Idris Elba reprising the role from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 .

Sega 's Sonic Frontiers game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8. Sega streamed Sonic Frontiers Prologue , an animated prologue for the game, on YouTube on November 1.

Source: Email correspondence