I Got A Cheat Skill in Another World Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff

The Fantasia Bunko Online Festival 2022 Winter livestream event on Saturday revealed new cast members for the anime of writer Miku and illustrator Rein Kuwashima 's I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ( Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru ) light novel series. The cast includes:

Sayaka Senbongi as Miu Midō



Ayana Taketatsu as Kaede Kazama



Shizuka Ishigami as Yukine Hyōdō



Mai Nakahara as Rin Kanzaki



Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ryō Igarashi (name romanization not confirmed)



Ayumu Murase as Shingo Kurata (name romanization not cofirmed)



UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is planning and producing the anime. Millepensee will produce the animation.

The anime will premiere in April 2023.

The anime's previously announced main cast includes:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Yūya Tenjō

as Yūya Tenjō Akari Kitō as Kaori Hojō

as Kaori Hojō Kaori Maeda as Lexia Von Arcelia

Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A door to another world stretches out before a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life. This alternate reality grants him access to all sorts of things, like cheat skills and a portal that lets him travel between his old and new worlds! Can this class loser turn his life around back home...?

The book franchise has 1.5 million copies in circulation worldwide. The 12th light novel will release in Japan on December 20. The manga's third volume shipped on March 10.



