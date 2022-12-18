New Rurouni Kenshin TV Anime's New Promo Video Reveals Cast for Yahiko, Sannosuke

The Jump Festa '23 event on Sunday revealed two more cast members and a new promotional video for the new television anime project based on Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga.

The new cast includes:

Taku Yashiro as Sannosuke Sagara



Makoto Koichi as Yahiko Myojin



The anime will re-adapt the main manga series, and will premiere in 2023 on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block.

Sōma Saitō stars in the series as Kenshin Himura, and Rie Takahashi costars as Kaoru Kamiya.

Hideyo Yamamoto ( Strike the Blood , Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka , Cells at Work! Code Black ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Terumi Nishii is designing the characters, and Hideyuki Kurata is in charge of series composition. Yū Takami is composing the music.

Watsuki and his novelist wife/story collaborator Kaoru Kurosaki launched the Rurouni Kenshin : Hokkaido Arc ( Rurouni Kenshin, Meiji Kenkaku Romantan : Hokkaido-hen ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in September 2017. The manga went on hiatus in December 2017 following Watsuki being charged for possession of child pornography. The series later resumed publication in June 2018. Shueisha will publish the manga's eighth compiled volume on January 4.

Viz Media had been simultaneously publishing the manga in English, but stopped after the manga went on hiatus in 2017.

Watsuki first launched his 28-volume Rurouni Kenshin manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1994. The manga has more than 72 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga centers around Kenshin Himura, once a deadly assassin during the Meiji Restoration, who is trying to find a new life beyond violence.

The manga has since been adapted into a 95-episode TV anime series, an anime film, three original video anime projects, five live-action films, and a stage musical by the all-female musical theater troupe Takarazuka Revue.