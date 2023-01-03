The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime's 2nd Character Video Highlights Euphyllia

Kadokawa began streaming the second character promotional video for the television anime of Piero Karasu 's The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess ( Tensei Ōjo to Tensai Reijō no Mahō Kakumei ) light novel on Tuesday. The video highlights Euphyllia Magenta, a noblewoman unjustly stripped of her title as Palletia's next monarch.

The anime will premiere in Japan on January 4 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , Kansai TV , and BS11 . The show will stream in Japan on ABEMA .

Sayaka Senbongi plays the role of Anisphia von Palletia, and Manaka Iwami plays the role of Euphyllia Magenta.

Other cast members include:

Ai Kakuma as Illya Coral

as Illya Coral Shogo Sakata as Algard von Palletia

as Algard von Palletia Hina Yomiya as Lainie Cyan

as Lainie Cyan Yū Sasahara as Tilty Claret

Shingo Tamaki ( Aho Girl , Ahiru no Sora ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari — the writer of the My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected light novel series — is in charge of the series scripts. Naomi Ide ( Riddle Story of Devil , Kan Colle , Domestic Girlfriend ) is designing the characters.

HaNaTan will perform the show's opening theme song "Arc-en-Ciel." Anisphia's voice actress Sayaka Senbongi and Euphyllia's voice actress Manaka Iwami will perform the ending theme song "Only for You."

Yen Press licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation. Yen Press describes the story:

Despite her supposed ineptitude with regular magic, Princess Anisphia defies the aristocracy's expectations by developing “magicology,” a unique magical theory based on memories from her past life. One day, she witnesses the brilliant noblewoman Euphyllia unjustly stripped of her title as the kingdom's next monarch. That's when Anisphia concocts a plan to help Euphyllia regain her good name-which somehow involves them living together and researching magic! Little do these two ladies know, however, that their chance encounter will alter not only their own futures, but those of the kingdom...and the entire world!

Piero Karasu began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2019, and ended it in June 2020. He later began writing epilogue chapters for the story from August 2020 to August 2021. He also wrote a prologue chapter for the entire story in September 2020. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story with illustrations by Yuri Kisaragi in January 2020. Kadokawa will publish the sixth novel volume on January 20.

Harutsugu Nadaka launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in July 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2022.

Yen Press published the first novel volume in April 2022, and the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2022. Yen Press published the third novel and manga volumes on December 13. The fourth novel volume and the manga's fourth compiled book volume will publish on April 18 and June 20, respectively.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.