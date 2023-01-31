RADWIMPS Announces N. American Tour for April

Copyright © voque ting co.,ltd.

San Jose (San Jose Civic): April 16

Los Angeles (YouTube Theater): April 18

Mexico City (Pabellón Oeste): April 22

Chicago (THE VIC): April 24

Toronto (Queen Elizabeth Theatre): April 26

New York City (Palladium Times Square): April 29

Rock bandannounced on Wednesday that they are going on a North American Tour in April. The band will perform at the following places and dates:

Crunchyroll is offering presale tickets.

The members of RADWIMPS include vocalist and guitarist Yōjirō Noda , guitarist Akira Kuwahara , bassist Yūsuke Takeda , and drummer Satoshi Yamaguchi. The band formed in 2001, although three of the original members left the band in 2004 (to be replaced by Takeda and Yamaguchi). The band released their first single "Moshi mo" independently in 2003 during their third year of high school, and also released their first self-titled album independently during the same year. The band made their major professional debut with their fourth single "Nijūgoko-me no Senshokutai" in 2005 under Toshiba EMI .

RADWIMPS canceled their world tour in July 2020 due to COVID-19. The tour was scheduled to have stops in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The band also canceled shows in Europe and Asia that would been part of the world tour.

RADWIMPS are notable for providing the complete soundtrack to Makoto Shinkai 's your name. film, which opened in Japan in 2016 to major box office success. RADWIMPS composed over 22 tracks for your name. 's soundtrack, as well as the film's theme songs "Zen Zen Zense (movie ver.)," "Sparkle," "Yume Tōrō (movie ver.)," and "Nandemo Ii ya (movie edit/movie ver.)." The soundtrack is the first RADWIMPS album to top Oricon's weekly album chart, where it stayed for two weeks. The soundtrack earned the Special Award in the 58th Japan Record Awards, as well as the Soundtrack Album of the Year award for the Japan Gold Disc Awards for 2017. Additionally, the soundtrack won Outstanding Achievement in Music at the 40th annual Japan Academy Prizes in March 2017. RADWIMPS produced English versions of the film's theme songs.

Similarly, the rock band provided the soundtrack for Shinkai's Weathering With You .

RADWIMPS scored Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) anime film, which was nominated for Best Music in the 46th Japan Academy Film Prize Association awards. The film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom will screen the film worldwide except in Asia starting on April 12.