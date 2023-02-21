Atelier Marie Remake Game's Video Reveals July 13 Release in Japan

KOEI Tecmo Games' Gust subsidiary unveiled a new promotional video on Monday for Atelier Marie Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~ , its remake of Atelier Marie , the first game in Gust 's long-running Atelier role-playing game series. The video reveals more gameplay footage, and also reveals the game's July 13 release date in Japan ( KOEI Tecmo Games has not yet updated the game's summer 2023 release date in the West).

The game will release for Switch,4,5, and PC (via). This will be the game's first-ever release outside of Japan.

The original Atelier Marie: The Alchemist of Salburg game shipped for the PlayStation and Sega Saturn in 1997. The game shipped for PC in 2000, and on Dreamcast in 2001. A PlayStation 2 version shipped in 2005. KOEI Tecmo Games released it for smartphones in February 2018.

The game marked the beginning of Gust 's Atelier game series, whose key features include predominantly female main characters (only six of the games feature a male protagonist), a detailed crafting system themed around the main characters' talent for alchemy, and laid-back world and tone. The 24th and latest game in the series, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key ( Ryza no Atelier 3 ~Owari no Renkinjutsushi to Himitsu no Kagi~ ), will ship for the PS4, PS5, and Switch on March 23, and on PC on March 24.