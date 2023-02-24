News
Netflix Adds Call Me Chihiro Live-Action Film, Kimi ni Todoke Live-Action Show in India
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Netflix added Call Me Chihiro, the live-action film adaptation of Hiroyuki Yasuda's Chihiro-san manga, in India on Thursday. The streaming service is also listing the the live-action series adaptation of Karuho Shiina's Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You manga for release in India without a release date.
Call Me Chihiro began screening in theaters in Japan, and premiered worldwide on Netflix on February 23.
The film stars Kasumi Arimura (live-action movie Boku dake ga Inai Machi) as the titular character.
Other cast includes:
- Hana Toyoshima
- Tetta Shimada
- van
- Ryuya Wakaba
- Yui Sakuma
- Itsuki Nagasawa
- Miwako Ichikawa
- Keiichi Suzuki
- Toshie Negishi
- Mitsuru Hirata
- Lily Franky
- Jun Fubuki
Rikiya Imaizumi (live-Action Hōzuki-san Chi no Aneki) directed the film and wrote the script, along with Kaori Sawai.
Yasuda launched the Chihiro-san manga in Akita Shoten's Elegance Eve magazine in 2013. Akita Shoten has published nine compiled book volumes of the manga since 2014. It is the sequel of Yasuda's Chihiro manga.
The From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke show is a joint production of TV Tokyo and Netflix. Takehiko Shinjō (live-action Your Lie in April, I Give My First Love to You, Beyond the Memories) and Takeo Kikuchi (live-action Tokyo Alice, Hello, Goodbye, Taisō Shiyō yo) are directing. Hayato Miyamoto is writing the scripts.
The manga tells the story of Sawako Kuronuma, nicknamed Sadako (from The Ring) because her long black hair and pale skin makes her appear gloomy. The popular Shōta Kazahaya builds a friendship with Sawako that blossoms into romance.
Shiina began the main Kimi ni Todoke manga in Bessatsu Margaret in 2006, and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume in March 2018. Shiina ran the Kimi ni Todoke Bangaihen ~Unmei no Hito~ (Kimi ni Todoke Spinoff: Soulmate) spinoff manga in Bessatsu Margaret from April 2018 to May 2022.
The series has consistently ranked among the top-selling manga in Japan. Viz Media publishes the English version of the manga, and published the 30th volume in December 2018.
NIS America released both seasons of the television anime adaptation on home video. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in 2010.