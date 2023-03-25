Dr. Stone: New World Anime Reveals Main Visual, Ending Theme Song

performs "Where Do We Go?" ending theme song

The staff for Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, revealed the anime's main visual, and ending theme song "Where Do We Go?" by OKAMOTO'S at the AnimeJapan 2023 event on Saturday.

© 米スタジオ・Boichi／集英社・Dr.STONE製作委員会

The event also revealed that the Dr. Stone The Stage: Science World stage play will get a rerun in September.

The anime will premiere in Japan on April 6 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT). It will run for two cours (quarters of a year), but split into different broadcast seasons. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan, and will also stream an English dub starting on April 20.

Huwie Ishizaki will perform the opening song "Wasure Gataki."

Maaya Sakamoto is joining the show's cast as Francois. Crunchyroll describes the story of the new series:

With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired on July 10.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The manga's 26th and final volume shipped in July 2022. A fanbook shipped in Japan in August 2022.

Source: Press release