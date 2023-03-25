Fate/Strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- TV Anime Special's Trailer Reveals L.A. Premiere

Special premieres in Los Angeles before Japanese television premiere on July 2

Aniplex revealed new information on the television anime special of Ryohgo Narita 's Fate/strange Fake spinoff story Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- during its AnimeJapan 2023 stage event on Saturday, including a new trailer, and the anime's summer world premiere in Los Angeles, which will be followed by its Japanese television premiere on July 2 on Tokyo MX and BS11 . Aniplex did not reveal any further details about the Los Angeles premeire event.





The Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- television anime special was first announced at the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 in September. Its scheduled December 31 airing was delayed due to production issues. The special is planned to have simultaneous releases with English subtitles and dubbing overseen by Aniplex of America .

The previously announced Japanese and English cast members are:

Shun Enokido (Fate/Grand Order commercials, Flip Flappers episode director) and Takahito Sakazume (Fate/Grand Order commercials Fate/Apocrypha episode director) are directing the special at A-1 Pictures . Daisuke Daitō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) wrote the script. Yūkei Yamada ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is designing the characters and is serving as chief animation director, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

Composer Hiroyuki Sawano 's vocal project SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: Laco is contributing the theme song "FAKEit."

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in April 1, 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the seventh light novel volume in February. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.

Sources: Aniplex AnimeJapan 2023 stage event, press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.