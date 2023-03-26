News
My Happy Marriage Anime Unveils New 'Visual Image' Video, Theme Song Artists
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kadokawa revealed a new visual, a new "visual image" video, and the theme song artists for the television anime of writer Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka's My Happy Marriage (Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon) light novel series on Sunday.
Riria. performs the anime's opening theme song "Anata no Soba ni" (By Your Side), while Kashitarō Itō performs the anime's ending theme song "Itaphilosophy."
The anime will premiere on television in Japan in July. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide this year.
The anime stars Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori and Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoki Kudo.
Other cast members include:
- Ayane Sakura as Kaya Saimori
- Kōtarō Nishiyama as Kōji Tatsuishi
- Houko Kuwashima as Yurie
- Hiro Shimono as Yoshito Godō
Takehiro Kubota (Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly) is directing the series at Kinema Citrus (Made in Abyss). Takao Abo (22/7, Macross Frontier) is in charge of storyboards and supervision. Ami Satо̄, Takahito Ōnishi, and Momoka Toyoda are overseeing the series scripts. Shōko Yasuda (Happy Sugar Life) is designing the characters. Yuushi Koshida (Ghost in the Shell Arise) is the 3DCG director. Evan Call (Violet Evergarden) is composing the music.
Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:
Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.
Rito Kohsaka's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.
A live-action film adaptation of the novels opened in Japan on March 17. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.