That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Koriusu no Yume Anime Reveals Returning Staff, Ending Song Artist

The official website for anime adaptations of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) light novel series revealed the staff, visual, concept board, and the ending theme song artist for the three-episode Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Koriusu no Yume ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : Coleus' Dream) original anime on Tuesday.

© 川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会

The visual, drawn by anime character designer Ryōma Ebata , portrays the vampire Luminous (left) and the Primordial Violet (right), with Rimuru in disguise as the thief "Satoru" in the background. The concept board portrays the Coleus Kingdom.

Atsushi Nakayama returns as director for the anime at 8-Bit . Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta , Super Cub ) is in charge of series composition. Ryōma Ebata is again designing the characters, and Takahiro Kishida is again in charge of monster design. Kenichiro Tomiyasu is drawing the concept art. Studio Naya is handling backgrounds. Ayumi Satō returns as art director, and Tomoyasu Fujise and Masahiro Satō similarly return for art design. Maki Saitou returns as color key artist. Hiroshi Satō returns as director of photography. Yūji Haibara returns for graphic design. Yumi Jinguji returns for editing. Jin Aketagawa returns as sound director, and Hitoshi Fujima ( Elements Garden ) returns from the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond movie to compose the music.

Miho Okasaki , the voice of Rimuru, will perform the anime's ending theme song.

The anime will debut this fall.

Koriusu no Yume was a text story included in a bonus extra booklet with the Blu-ray Disc release of the second That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season. It became a major story inspiration for the Scarlet Bond film. The "epic spectacle story" is set between the first two television seasons when Rimuru faces intrigue swirling around the Coleus Kingdom. Takuma Terashima (Satoru Mikami) is performing the opening theme song.

© Fuse, Mitz Vah, Micro Magazine, Yen Press

serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views.began publishing the series in print in 2014. The novels entered their final arc in the 18th volume in March 2021.also previously announced that he is considering writing side stories (spinoffs) after the current series is complete.is planning to end the series by its 22nd volume. publishes the novel series in English.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise that year.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part. Funimation also streamed an English dub .

The franchise 's latest film titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Guren no Kizuna (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds) premiered in Japan in November 2022.