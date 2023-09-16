Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Anime Previews Final Episode in New Video, Visual

Final episode premieres on September 23

The staff for the Horimiya: The Missing Pieces ( Horimiya -piece- ) anime began steaming a promotional video on Sunday to preview the show's final episode that will air on September 23. The staff also revealed a new key visual.

Image courtesy of Aniplex © HERO・萩原ダイスケ/SQUARE ENIX・「ホリミヤ -piece-」製作委員会

© HERO・萩原ダイスケ/SQUARE ENIX・「ホリミヤ -piece-」製作委員会

The anime premiered on July 1.is streaming the anime as it airs and is also streaming an English dub

The anime has a returning cast and staff, and features stories in the original manga that the previous anime did not adapt. Omoinotake performs the opening theme song "Shiawase" (Happiness), while Ami Sakaguchi performs the ending theme song "URL."

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!

Daisuke Hagiwara launched the Horimiya manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2011 as an adaptation of HERO 's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel school comedy manga, and ended it in March 2021. HERO supervised the manga. Square Enix published the 16th and final compiled book volume of the manga in July 2021. Yen Press published the 16th volume on May 23. Hagiwara penned an epilogue chapter for the manga in July 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in February 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub .

