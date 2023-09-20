Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Game's Video Previews Theme Song by RADWIMPS' Yōjirō Noda, Rapper J.I.D

Noda, J.I.D collaborate for "Katatoki" theme song

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio revealed the opening cinematic video for the Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name ( Ryū Ga Gotoku 7 Gaiden - Na wo Keshita Otoko ) game during their RGG Direct live stream on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the game's opening theme song "Katatoki" (Moment) by RADWIMPS frontman Yōjirō Noda and American rapper J.I.D.

Sega describes the Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name game:

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name follows the story of Kazuma Kiryu, operating under the codename “Joryu.” Once a legendary yakuza, he faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Thrilling sub-missions will draw you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori and Yokohama.

The game will launch globally on November 9 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Ex-Yakuza member Kazuma Kiryu was the protagonist of the first six Yakuza mainline games, as well as the Yakuza 0 prequel game. Yakuza: Like A Dragon , titled Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) in Japan, starred Ichiban Kasuga. Sega released the game for PS4 in Japan in January 2020. The game shipped in the West for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10 and PC via Steam in November 2020.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! ( Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! Kiwami ), the new "rebuilt" version of the Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! PlayStation 3/ PlayStation 4 game, launched for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC via Steam on February 21.