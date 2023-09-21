SPY×FAMILY Code: White Film Casts Banjou Ginga, Shunsuke Takeuchi

Ginga, Takeuchi play intelligence officers in December 22 film

The official website for the Gekijōban SPY×FAMILY Code: White film revealed two new cast members for the film on Friday. The new cast members are:

Banjou Ginga as Snijder, a colonel in an intelligence agency that is trying to disrupt the East-West peace



2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F, a brutal and cold-hearted man that commands Dmitri and Luka, and will stop at nothing to achieve an objective



2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社

Other new cast members for the film include:

Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri



2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社

Kento Kaku as Luka



2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社

2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社

The film will open on December 22. It will be an all-new work with an original story.

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and is also supervising the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks are again animating the film. Takashi Katagiri is directing the film, and Ichiro Okouchi is the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada is the character designer, and Kana Ishida is the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano is the chief animation director and also drew the above visual. Kazuhiro Furuhashi is the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME is the music producer, and Shōji Hata is the sound director.

The anime's second season will premiere on October 7 on TV Tokyo and other channels. Kazuhiro Furuhashi is returning to direct the second season at WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks . Takahiro Harada is also returning as the assistant director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) is the new series script supervisor, replacing Furuhashi. Assistant series script supervisors include Daishiro Tanimura and Ayumu Hisao . Kazuaki Shimada is returning as the character designer, and [K]NoW_NAME is again the music producer. Shōji Hata is the sound director.

©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

The first season's first half premiered in April 2022. streamed the first half as it aired, and it is also streaming an English. The anime's second half premiered in Japan on October 1, andstreamed the series as it airs.

Kazuhiro Furuhashi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Rurouni Kenshin , Getbackers , 2019 Dororo ) directed the anime at Wit Studio and CloverWorks . Kazuaki Shimada ( The Promised Neverland ) designed the characters, and [K]NoW_NAME ( Fairy gone , Dorohedoro , Sakura Quest ) was the music producer.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga inspired a stage musical adaptation in March-May 2023.

